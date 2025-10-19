French onion soup is one of those deceptively simple recipes that proves patience pays off. You gather the most humble of ingredients (onions, butter, broth) and, with a little time and a lot of stirring, it transforms into something transcendent. Now, imagine yourself giving rice that same slow-cooked, caramelized treatment. The result is a baked rice dish that's good enough to serve as a main dish.

There are several versions of this recipe online, ranging from the Midwestern "dump it all in one pan" to a more sophisticated "slow-cook onions for half an hour." If you're short on time or don't like to sob whilst chopping onions, look for recipes that feature Campbell's French onion soup and beef broth. Would Martha Stewart approve of this version? Highly doubtful. Does it still taste amazing? Absolutely.

Now, if you're more in the mood to actually cook, there are versions of that, too. Like many wonderful things, this recipe begins with onions — lots and lots of them. Thinly sliced yellow or sweet onions are cooked low and slow in butter (a little olive oil helps prevent scorching) until they collapse into caramelized goodness. While time-consuming, there is one trick you can use to caramelize onions faster. By the end, the onions should be deeply bronzed and sweet, with that complex toasty flavor. If you're feeling extra Francophile, you can add sherry or dry white wine for a hit of acidity and depth.