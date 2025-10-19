Give Rice The French Onion Soup Treatment For A Brilliant Baked Dish
French onion soup is one of those deceptively simple recipes that proves patience pays off. You gather the most humble of ingredients (onions, butter, broth) and, with a little time and a lot of stirring, it transforms into something transcendent. Now, imagine yourself giving rice that same slow-cooked, caramelized treatment. The result is a baked rice dish that's good enough to serve as a main dish.
There are several versions of this recipe online, ranging from the Midwestern "dump it all in one pan" to a more sophisticated "slow-cook onions for half an hour." If you're short on time or don't like to sob whilst chopping onions, look for recipes that feature Campbell's French onion soup and beef broth. Would Martha Stewart approve of this version? Highly doubtful. Does it still taste amazing? Absolutely.
Now, if you're more in the mood to actually cook, there are versions of that, too. Like many wonderful things, this recipe begins with onions — lots and lots of them. Thinly sliced yellow or sweet onions are cooked low and slow in butter (a little olive oil helps prevent scorching) until they collapse into caramelized goodness. While time-consuming, there is one trick you can use to caramelize onions faster. By the end, the onions should be deeply bronzed and sweet, with that complex toasty flavor. If you're feeling extra Francophile, you can add sherry or dry white wine for a hit of acidity and depth.
This baked rice is French onion soup's heartier cousin
Once your onions are caramelized, the rest comes together effortlessly. Add uncooked rice directly to the pan and add even more butter, letting it toast in the mixture for a few minutes. This step is key because it coats each grain with flavor, setting the stage for a dish that's both nutty and decadent. From there, pour in hot broth (beef or vegetable works beautifully), season generously with salt and pepper, and slide everything into the oven, uncovered.
The rice bakes until tender, soaking up all that broth while the top layer develops a delicate crust. Many recipes stop here, but why not go all the way with this homage to the French soup? Because the real brilliance comes at the finish: a blanket of cheese. You'll want something melty and assertive, which is why Gruyère should be your go-to cheese. Scatter it across the top, return the dish to the oven, and let it bubble and brown until the edges crisp and the top blisters into molten gold.
You can dress it up if you want by adding mushrooms, roasted garlic, or a few thyme sprigs for an earthy twist. However, the basic version needs nothing more than a sprinkle of flaky salt and maybe a handful of fresh parsley for color. Think of it as your love child between a Midwestern casserole and the classic bistro soup.