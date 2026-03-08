Yes, You Can Put Aluminum Foil In The Microwave — But Always Check This First

In some ways, the microwave is the most intuitive appliance to use. Simply put in your food, punch in the cook time, or hit one of the many pre-set buttons microwaves have; you can even make poached eggs in there. It's also easily cleaned when it gets grimy, making maintenance a breeze. Even if you're relatively new to the surprisingly versatile world of microwave cooking, you've probably heard the important warning to never microwave metal. Even if you don't know the science behind it, the "no metal in the microwave" rule is supposedly ironclad (pun intended). But is it? Actually, not entirely. You can, in fact, microwave aluminum foil if (and only if) your microwave manual specifically gives you the go-ahead.

While some microwave manufacturers simply avoid any mention of aluminum foil, others give instructions for how to microwave aluminum foil safely alongside explanations of different microwave settings and other information in the manual. If the manual says it's okay, you're in luck. So long as you follow the instructions, aluminum foil can be safely microwaved. A study from the Fraunhofer Institute for Process Engineering and Packaging found that aluminum foil caused no danger or damage in over 200 test scenarios. That said, it's best to play it safe when it comes to your own microwave. Use foil sparingly, and only if the manual gives you the go-ahead.