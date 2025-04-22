Do You Really Need To Mess With The Power Settings Before Microwaving Food?

Even though it's one of the most well-utilized and versatile appliances in the kitchen, the microwave is often misunderstood. If the thought of microwaved meals brings to mind rubbery meats, dried-out leftovers, and food popping like a blitzkrieg while still being cold in the middle, it's good to know there are ways around these issues.

One way to circumnavigate these issues is to change the power settings on your microwave. Most people ignore the power panel on their microwave. Personally, I hardly even use the keypad and just punch the "add 30 seconds" button as many times as I feel sufficient. But the power settings actually have a huge impact on the food you microwave.

Microwaves heat food by sending out microwaves (as in, actual electromagnetic waves) which specifically heat up the water molecules in your food. Keeping your power settings on 100% at all times is basically the equivalent of cooking everything on your stove at high heat or baking everything at your oven's highest temperature setting. That's too intense sometimes.