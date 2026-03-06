'That Looks So Much Harder Than Washing A Bowl' — Should You Mix Brownie Batter Straight In The Pan?

We've all seen the recipe that TikToks, Shorts, and Reels are cashing in on — the righteous amounts of ingredients dumped into too-small containers and mixed to overflowing, like it's the casserole's world and we're all just living in it. But is mixing, say, brownie batter directly in the baking pan really a good idea? Survey says: naw, bro.

On the surface, a seemingly impromptu Instagram demo by okdormdiaries — set to Lipps Inc.'s 1980s banger, "Funkytown" — is pure 30-minutes-till-brownies-and-"Euphoria" aesthetic. Throwing back to the dump cakes of yore, sweatshirt-clad roomies stir all the parts of boxed brownie mix straight into a classic square pan, encouraging followers to "Normalize mixing brownies in the pan to minimize dishes ... Work smarter not harder." Sure, a little Betty Crocker mix jumps the pan's perimeter as the whisk fights 90-degree corners, but eventually some of the batter begins to look properly fudgy. Still, it didn't convince the comments section that this is the way.

Despite the few suspicious "Lmao I do this too"-type reactions, the comment, "That looks so much harder than washing a bowl," summed up the vibe. Others chimed in with, "Don't bake if you're not a fan of dishes," "This [is] why they say you can't eat at everyone's house," and "Mix it in your mouth." Plenty of others pointed out how scratchy utensils like metal whisks can make food stick to pans, and that mixing batter in the pan limits your ability to grease the pan or line it with parchment first. "You'll save dishes too bc idk how that's coming out of that pan," added a skeptic. You'll also normalize not enjoying your homemade brownies — and no one wants that.