How Your Cooking Utensil Is Making Food Stick All Over The Pan

There are a number of other reasons why food might find a way to stick to nonstick pans, but it still all has to do with how these pans are made. To get that nice smooth surface, many older pans have a coating of PFAs — or polyfluorinated compounds. Nowadays, they have a very similar polytetrafluoroethylene-based coating instead. These chemicals repel water and stains, so food slides right off. However, they only work well when their surface is completely unbroken. For any of these pots or pans, you should only use wooden, nylon, or silicone utensils to preserve the coating.

This coating is also only meant for low heat and gentle cooking, so vigorous scraping, use on an open flame, or placement in the oven can permanently damage the surface. That surface, though useful, is very susceptible to scratches, and even if you're very gentle-handed, using metal utensils during cooking can mess up the coating. To get the most out of your nonstick cookware, you should handwash it with gentle soap and water, store it without stacking, and use it for only temperatures below 500 degrees. You should also never heat it up dry without oils or liquids in it; that will help preserve the finish from degradation.