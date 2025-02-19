The Chocolate Add-Ins Paul Hollywood Uses For Better Brownies

Paul Hollywood is practically baking royalty. Known as the silver-haired, sharp-tongued judge on "The Great British Bake Off," his credentials speak for themselves. From crafting flawless bread to critiquing showstopper bakes, Hollywood's expertise has made him a trusted source for bakers everywhere. If there's anyone who can elevate your brownies from good to unforgettable, it's Paul Hollywood. And guess what? He shared a simple but game-changing tip for your brownie batter on his website: Adding chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs.

Why do we trust him? Hollywood's recipes are known for their precision and flavor, striking the perfect balance between indulgence and technique. Adding chocolate chunks and cocoa nibs might sound straightforward, but in Hollywood's hands, it's a move that transforms the humble brownie into a chocolate lover's dream. While other options, like store-bought mixes, deliver a quick fix (and we've got opinions on the best ones), Hollywood's method promises a next-level experience. If you want to go above and beyond, you can even use this egg trick to take your version of Hollywood's brownies to the stratosphere.

Ready to learn how he does it? Let's dig into the details.