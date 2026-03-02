11 Of The Most Frequently Returned Appliances At Costco

Costco is known for having one of the more generous return policies of all the big retailers. Outside of several exceptions, Costco will refund the purchase price of any product a customer deems disappointing, at any time, no questions asked. The caveats include bringing electronics back within 90 days, and the exemptions include cigarettes, alcohol, precious metals, gift cards, and shop cards — all of which are ineligible for returns, period.

Otherwise, if the thing you bought at Costco isn't doing it for you, restitution is always an option. In fact, you can even return your membership itself if you're unhappy. Yes, Costco will cancel the membership and refund the actual cost at the mere expression of dissatisfaction. That's how good the policy is: You can even return Costco to Costco.

And you can bet customers take full advantage of the lenient protocol. All manner of items are returned to the store, in all kinds of states: from unwrapped poultry to opened bags of walnuts to half-eaten birthday cakes — and that's just food. Another big category of returns is appliances. They can break down, bust up, burn out, and bite the dust way sooner than expected. Before you buy your next kitchen gadget at Costco, let's take a look at some of the appliances that customers have returned the most. Consider it pre-purchase intelligence.