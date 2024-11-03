You Seriously Need To Clean Your Nespresso Machine

Considered by some to be one of the many essential first home kitchen items, Nespresso coffee makers are an appliance that caffeine lovers can't live without. Easy to use for single servings and ready at a moment's notice, a Nespresso machine is an absolute game changer for anyone wanting to drink café-style coffee without having to regularly spend coffee shop prices. Serious coffee lovers can always appreciate the convenience.

But you probably haven't cleaned your Nespresso machine in months. We aren't judging you for that. However, we are here to tell you to go take a look and see what might be building up inside of the appliance. Any ingredients being used during the coffee making process can affect the Nespresso machine negatively if left to sit for any amount of time. After preparing your cup of coffee, residue from the coffee grounds, sugar, or milk (if you have a steam wand) can increase the risk of bacteria forming.

Leaving this unchecked can result in a gross tasting cup of coffee, but you shouldn't wait for mold to alert you before deciding to clean. Imagine what a glass of milk looks like when left out overnight, then after being left out for two weeks. If you're a little grossed out, good. Because that same process is happening to ingredients inside of your Nespresso machine. So, you can understand why your machine is likely in desperate need of a deep cleaning.