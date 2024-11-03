You Seriously Need To Clean Your Nespresso Machine
Considered by some to be one of the many essential first home kitchen items, Nespresso coffee makers are an appliance that caffeine lovers can't live without. Easy to use for single servings and ready at a moment's notice, a Nespresso machine is an absolute game changer for anyone wanting to drink café-style coffee without having to regularly spend coffee shop prices. Serious coffee lovers can always appreciate the convenience.
But you probably haven't cleaned your Nespresso machine in months. We aren't judging you for that. However, we are here to tell you to go take a look and see what might be building up inside of the appliance. Any ingredients being used during the coffee making process can affect the Nespresso machine negatively if left to sit for any amount of time. After preparing your cup of coffee, residue from the coffee grounds, sugar, or milk (if you have a steam wand) can increase the risk of bacteria forming.
Leaving this unchecked can result in a gross tasting cup of coffee, but you shouldn't wait for mold to alert you before deciding to clean. Imagine what a glass of milk looks like when left out overnight, then after being left out for two weeks. If you're a little grossed out, good. Because that same process is happening to ingredients inside of your Nespresso machine. So, you can understand why your machine is likely in desperate need of a deep cleaning.
What's happening on the inside of your Nespresso machine
According to the official Nespresso website, they recommend cleaning your appliance as often as you use it. Drinking coffee every day means daily cleaning, and we are completely serious. When you start to push back against this concept, consider the glass of milk and remember the potential of what you're drinking when the appliance is left unclean. Depending on the model, methods used for cleaning differ slightly; but not much. To get deep into your Nespresso machine, remove any part that comes off without any resistance. That includes the water tank, the drip tray, and the capsule tray which require a good scrubbing with soapy water before letting them fully dry.
If your appliance has a steam wand, take the time to wipe it clean after each use. A gentle washing with hot water (then dried completely) should do the trick. Some models also feature a built-in milk container that should be stored in the refrigerator any time it's not being used to brew coffee. Replacing the milk inside of the container is a perfect excuse to use the same hot water cleaning technique that you'd use on the steam wand.
Keeping up with the basic maintenance that comes with owning a Nespresso machine might remove some glamour out of the overall experience, but it's worth it. No one is trying to drink a rancid cup of coffee and the coffee hacks that baristas use to make better coffee won't be of much use if crafted in a dirty Nespresso machine.