Air Fryers Vs Toaster Ovens - Which Uses The Most Electricity?

Energy bills around the country are skyrocketing for varying reasons, depending on the location (Thanks A.I. data centers, we really need those terrible memes and scammy posts!), so you might be looking to cut down your electric bill as much as you can. The question is, then: which appliances use more electricity? When it comes to two of the most popular kitchen appliances — air fryers and toaster ovens — the great news is that both will use far less electricity than your standard oven, your electric stove, or your gas stove.

Air fryers and toaster ovens actually use about 50% less electricity than standard ovens, and about 40% to 50% less energy compared to gas ranges and electric ranges. If you're cooking for yourself, or one other person, it might be worth simply using a toaster oven or air fryer for a lot of your day-to-day cooking.

Both appliances will save you electricity if you're making smaller portions, and don't bake much. Air fryers typically use more energy, but because they cook so much quicker than a toaster oven, your air fryer will likely save you more in the long run. Even though air fryers have fewer cooking options, you can always follow our nine basic rules for using your air fryer to the fullest!