Air Fryers Vs Toaster Ovens - Which Uses The Most Electricity?
Energy bills around the country are skyrocketing for varying reasons, depending on the location (Thanks A.I. data centers, we really need those terrible memes and scammy posts!), so you might be looking to cut down your electric bill as much as you can. The question is, then: which appliances use more electricity? When it comes to two of the most popular kitchen appliances — air fryers and toaster ovens — the great news is that both will use far less electricity than your standard oven, your electric stove, or your gas stove.
Air fryers and toaster ovens actually use about 50% less electricity than standard ovens, and about 40% to 50% less energy compared to gas ranges and electric ranges. If you're cooking for yourself, or one other person, it might be worth simply using a toaster oven or air fryer for a lot of your day-to-day cooking.
Both appliances will save you electricity if you're making smaller portions, and don't bake much. Air fryers typically use more energy, but because they cook so much quicker than a toaster oven, your air fryer will likely save you more in the long run. Even though air fryers have fewer cooking options, you can always follow our nine basic rules for using your air fryer to the fullest!
A bird's-eye view on consumer energy use
Overall, if you use your air fryer or toaster over, versus a normal oven or range, you'll be using less electricity, without a doubt. But, to me, it's a little bizarre to frame a story on how consumers use their limited resources and time, and not, say, on the actual massive users of energy — which is quickly becoming A.I. data centers. Not to mention the various other power guzzlers like commercial buildings, military outposts, and large-scale homes. In fact, big picture, what you use in your kitchen basically doesn't matter at all — that is, except for your electric bill.
It's great that we have extremely efficient means of cooking in our homes. I am not denying that. I do think lower-consumption cooking is preferable to say, burning wood or coal to heat a stove all day. Whether you pick a toaster oven because it has more versatility, or an air fryer because it crisps and cooks so rapidly, it's all the better if it makes life a little easier. And, hell, if you use your actual oven for baking, slow roasting, braising, or whatever else you like, that's great too. Kitchens shouldn't be a place of worry and stress. I'm of the opinion that learning to cook and spending time in your kitchen should be a joyous, relaxing activity. But — whether you're cooking the crispiest air fryer fries, or baking a potato in your toaster oven — if you want to scrimp on a few kilowatts per hour, at least now you have some great options.