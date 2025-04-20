The Biggest Mistake You're Probably Making When Cleaning Your Dishwasher

One of the common refrains against the use of artificial intelligence in the arts is that we would rather have a machine do our dishes while we paint, not have a machine paint while we do dishes. The sentiment is difficult to argue with, but the pedants among us might point out that, well, we do have a machine that does our dishes.

One of those wonders of the modern world we take for granted, the dishwasher renders a tedious, menial task utterly effortless. All you have to do is load your dirty dishes and cutlery, put in a dishwasher pod, let it go for a couple of hours, and hey presto — your dishes are shiny and clean.

However, it can be easy to forget that a particularly useful machine is still, in fact, a machine. If you don't know how a dishwasher works — it sprays hot water through spinning arms to wash, then rinse dishes — it can seem like a sort of magic box that makes messes disappear. But all those pasta bites and globs of cheese sauce from your favorite boxed mac and cheese have to go somewhere, and that somewhere is the filter. It gathers all the chunks of stuff that might have been left on plates by a careless dish loader so that they don't end up clogging the spinning spray arms. But, if the filter isn't manually cleared at a certain point, it won't be able to fit anything else inside, resulting in clogs, badly washed dishes, and even a breakdown. And, if you don't clean the dishwasher itself? It can lead to bad smells and, even worse, molds.