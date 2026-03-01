The 12 Best Prepared Side Dishes At Whole Foods
Behind the glass chef's case at Whole Foods sits a huge variety of delicious options to spruce up your dinner, stock your fridge with yummy snacks, or bring to work for lunch. The selection stretches across the store and caters to every craving and dietary restriction. It doesn't matter if you're a vegetarian, carnivore, or gluten-free: Everyone can find something among the carnival of flavors in Whole Foods' prepared foods section.
Never fret over what to serve with a meal again — just head directly to Whole Foods and prepare to salivate. In addition to regular counter service, the hot bar and salad bar near the prepared food sections offer many of the sides in chafing dishes so you can make yourself a plate. However, seeing all the food lined up in the chef's cases is quite a sight.
If you've never experienced Whole Foods' prepared foods, or if you get too overwhelmed considering which Whole Foods products are the best, let me help you. I popped into my nearest location, perused the options, and filled my cart with a bevy of prepared foods. I then narrowed these down to 12 of the best options available from Whole Foods. You can use this ranking as a shopping list or a starting point — but just don't skip the prepared foods, as they're one of the best parts of the store.
Methodology
Since I'm already deeply familiar with the prepared foods at Whole Foods, I went in knowing some of the popular items I planned on grabbing. I also did some research online to see which side dishes were shouted out most frequently, which helped decide what else I would add. Additionally, I asked the Whole Foods employee behind the counter to suggest which items he sells the most of so I could incorporate those as well. I then tasted all of these to explain flavor profiles and other standout information about the prepared side dishes.
1. Mac and Cheese
In addition to its spot in the prepared foods case, Whole Foods Mac and Cheese is also found on the hot bar, steaming and wafting the smell of butter, cheese, and carbs through the air. Originally, this Mac and Cheese was blanketed by a crispy, cheesy layer that was bubbly from baking, and it was a true standout. Although Whole Foods changed the recipe, it's still heavenly.
It uses elbow noodles and looks like a more decadent, more elegant version of OG Kraft mac and cheese. I mean that as a compliment – even if you love fancy mac and cheese, true aficionados understand that there's always room for Kraft at the table. As for the Whole Foods mac, it's a dairy wonderland. The flavor is rich, creamy, and exceptionally cheesy. Maybe not the kind of cheesy where you can Instagram the perfect cheese pull, but every last noodle is drenched in a velvety, cheesy cream sauce. This is a great and quick side dish for dinner, and also makes a perfect addition to a barbecue. If you love it and want to eat it as your whole meal, do it. Don't let anyone steal your joy.
2. Garlic and Herb Sweet Potatoes
This is a side dish from Whole Foods I had never tried. Sweet potatoes are fun for experimenting with different flavors, so I love discovering new varieties. It's even better when I don't have to cook them myself. First of all, these Whole Foods potatoes are gorgeous. They sat piled behind the counter and immediately caught my eye because of the contrast between the bright orange potato and the dark green herbaceous topping. The yams are presented in open-faced halves, and the portion size is generous.
The colors are not the only contrast with this dish, as there's also the natural sweetness of the potato combined with the savory herbs and garlicky notes. The combination works well together, providing a balanced side packed with flavor. Since they're already cooked and dressed, these can go right in the microwave, air fryer, or oven, depending on how you prefer to reheat. You can serve them with any protein, and it will work: a juicy steak, roasted chicken, or whatever else you have cooking. The Whole Foods Garlic and Herb Sweet Potatoes are cooked to perfection, which makes the potato meat soft, fluffy, and completely satisfying.
3. Bistro Pasta Salad
If you're looking for a savory pasta salad filled with veggies, the Bistro Pasta Salad from Whole Foods is calling your name. It's hearty and filling, and it eats well cold or warmed up. I love side dishes like this, because all my kids see is the pasta, and it distracts them from realizing they're also eating veggies. Thank you, Whole Foods. The farfalle is surrounded by big slices of zucchini, onion, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Whole Foods dresses this pasta salad with a tangy combo of red wine vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, and herbs. The Bistro Pasta salad is a perfect example of how veggies and pasta make a pretty great team, and an even better side dish. It's versatile enough to sit beside any main dish, and the bold flavors will make the meal shine. The olive oil and vinegar mix is also a nice change from heavier pasta salads doused in mayo.
4. Tuscan Farro
I have no idea how I've never seen this gem among the sea of prepared foods at Whole Foods, but I'm absolutely adding the Tuscan Farro to my rotation. Farro, in general, is a grain that deserves more of your attention. This side dish in particular starts with cooked farro and is a carby, savory delight. The roasted crimini mushrooms add a nice layer of earthy flavor. It only gets better from there, with bits of sun-dried tomato, kale, and parmesan cheese.
The dressing is similar to the one used for the Bistro Pasta Salad. It's vinegar-based, but with a Mediterranean flair. It includes olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, garlic, and herbs. The texture is a bit dense since the farrow is small and packed together. That's not a bad thing, though. The whole combination makes for a robust and filling side dish, and is another that can be served cool or warm. This Italian-leaning side with nutty undertones is filling and comforting, and pairs nicely with grilled chicken, salmon, and other proteins. I made some salmon with similar herbs in the air fryer and plated it on a bed of the warmed-up Tuscan Farro Salad. It was so good that I can't wait to do it again.
5. Spinach Feta Orzo Salad
I know, I know — another pasta salad enters the chat. However, Whole Foods really pulls out all the stops in the prepared foods pasta category. Why serve one type of pasta salad when you can serve a whole slew of them? Somehow, Whole Foods can fill the prepared foods cases with different varieties without them tasting too similar to one another. The store's pasta salad parade swims with different noodle shapes, grains, veggies, spices, and other inclusions that differentiate the dishes.
This cooked orzo is mixed with spinach, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and pine nuts. Then the whole thing is tossed in a dressing made with balsamic vinegar, olive oil, garlic, shallots, and Dijon mustard. Even with just small differences among the dressings in its collection of pasta salads, Whole Foods has cracked the code on how to make different flavors pop in each one. The pine nuts give their signature buttery flavor, and I love the leafy, wilted spinach in this one. The Spinach Feta Orzo is definitely one of the best Whole Foods pasta salads to help lighten up a meal.
6. Brussels and Kale Slaw
I'm just going to come out and say it: I love a good slaw. There are so many ways to enjoy it, and the right slaw recipe makes an excellent side dish if you're looking for something light and fresh to accompany a main dish. You can also toss slaw into a wrap, on top of a sandwich, and in a taco. Slaw has many possibilities, so when you find one you like, hold on to it. The Whole Foods Brussels and Kale Slaw contains Brussels sprouts, celery, carrots, kale, sliced almonds, and parmesan cheese.
The dressing on this slaw features oil, dijon mustard, olive oil, lemon juice, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper. The crunch is unreal, and the mix of acidic elements in the dressing takes it to the next level. The overall flavor is refreshing and light, which makes it a great prepared foods option if you want to stay away from heavier pasta dishes. The Brussels and Kale Slaw looks and sounds so simple, but the textures and savory flavor say otherwise. There's nothing fancy about it, but it tastes great and also ticks the box on contributing to your daily veggie intake. If you want to elevate this slaw, use it as the base of a bowl with your favorite protein.
7. Sesame Cucumber Noodles
These noodles have been in my refrigerator for years, and they've never let me down. It's one of the most reliable and consistent staples in the array of Whole Foods prepared foods and side dishes. The linguine expertly mingles with soy sauce, sesame oil, chili garlic sauce, green onion, and rice vinegar to make a delicious Asian-inspired side dish packed with flavor. There are also generous cuts of cucumber mixed in that add a perfect crunch.
The tender noodles and crispy cucumber make a combination you need alongside your next meal with Asian flavors. The dish isn't spicy, and has an outstanding umami flavor. Don't be surprised if you slurp up the noodles after your first bite, because once you taste Whole Foods Sesame Cucumber Noodles, you'll always want them on hand. Personally, I prefer them cold, but you could easily warm them. The dish is also an ideal base for a quick lo mein that incorporates grilled chicken breast, shrimp, or even tofu.
8. Champagne Dijon Potato Salad
If you're not a fan of salads and sides with mayo, listen up because this one is for you. I feel like I miss out on so many dishes since I don't eat mayo, but Whole Foods carries a Champagne Dijon Potato Salad, which swaps the mayo for Dijon mustard. I'm in love with this side dish for many reasons, and not just because it's sans mayo. It's a healthier take on traditional potato salad, and Whole Foods is great at providing health-forward options in general.
The potatoes are served in bigger pieces instead of being mashed. That alone makes it feel more versatile as a side dish. Instead of a bowl of mushy spuds, you get delicious, perfectly cooked fingerlings dressed in a champagne vinaigrette dressing. The whole side dish is packed with such great, savory flavors that I might have licked my fork — but don't worry about it. The zing of the champagne Dijon vinaigrette, coupled with the kick from the grainy Dijon mustard are a match made in potato salad heaven. Make sure you keep this star from the Whole Foods chef's case top of mind next time you throw anything on the grill.
9. Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad
Time for yet another Whole Foods pasta salad. If you love smoky flavors and a lot of cheese, this prepared side dish delivers exactly that. The penne is paired with a smoked mozzarella pasta dressing, and it's truly superb. While this particular pasta side dish is not as light as some of the others shared earlier, it's still a winner. Fire-roasted red peppers and spinach help to balance the richness of the dressing, also adding texture and different flavors.
The Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is rich, satisfying, and craveable. Bold flavors and the obvious cheesiness make this pasta salad far from ordinary. It's one of my favorite prepared sides to pair with chicken — but not just any chicken. I promise that if you serve this creamy pasta salad next to a hot, crispy, fried, or baked breaded boneless chicken breast, you'll wonder what took you so long to think of it. When you're looking for a heavier, more substantial pasta salad, this dish from Whole Foods is it.
10. Broccoli Crunch with Bacon
From now on, I only want my broccoli served with salt-kissed, smoky bacon. The Whole Foods Broccoli Crunch with Bacon is a special one. There are so many big flavors in this prepared side dish, and the broccoli florets have just the right level of crunchiness. Plus, the broccoli isn't the only component with crunch: Honey-roasted cashews and sunflower kernels add to the texture and symphony of flavors as well.
The vinegar-based dressing provides a nice bite that makes the whole dish sing. This Broccoli Crunch with Bacon is a Whole Foods masterpiece that can turn any veggie-averse person into a fan. It's such a delicious and uniquely flavorful side dish that allows you to bring a vegetable into the fold without being boring. I assure you, this side dish is anything but. While the flavors are not subdued, they are versatile enough to pair with any main dish you have in mind.
11. Cabbage Crunch Salad
The Cabbage Crunch Salad at Whole Foods is tangible proof that you should never judge a book by its cover. To the untrained eye, it looks like bland shredded cabbage with some black sesame seeds. There's nothing that visually stands out, and I'm sure that causes people to bypass it. Don't make the same mistake. The simplicity of this cabbage side dish is what makes it so great.
The Cabbage Crunch salad is light, healthy, and absolutely delicious. Again, if you like a slaw but not the mayo traditionally used to dress it, this is a fantastic alternative. The dressing contains apple cider vinegar and honey, making the cabbage slightly sweet and tangy without being overpowering. It lets the green cabbage be the star, with scallions, black sesame seeds, and almond slivers as the supporting cast. If you're looking for a slaw with mild but not boring flavors, ask the Whole Foods employee manning the prepared foods section for some Cabbage Crunch.
12. Greek Tortellini Salad
It's time to round out the culinary tour of Whole Foods' best prepared side dishes with one more pasta salad. If you are a fan of Greek salads, make sure you get your hands on the Greek Tortellini Salad immediately. It takes everything you love about a typical Greek salad and enhances it in the best way with cheese tortellini. The veggies aren't lacking in this prepared side dish either. It eats like a meal, but serves as a refreshing and lovely side dish.
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onion, feta, and a mix of spices take Greek Salad components and flip the script with the addition of cheesy tortellini. This is hardcore proof that you can make any dish a Greek dish if you want to add a spin. It's the kind of side dish that will make you want to throw a little tortellini in every salad you ever make moving forward. It's also another Whole Foods side salad that works if you want to serve your favorite protein in it instead of just next to it. It's filling without being heavy, and if you do serve this Greek Tortellini Salad, be prepared for it to disappear before anyone gets to the main dish.