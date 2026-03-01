The 12 Best Prepared Side Dishes At Whole Foods

Behind the glass chef's case at Whole Foods sits a huge variety of delicious options to spruce up your dinner, stock your fridge with yummy snacks, or bring to work for lunch. The selection stretches across the store and caters to every craving and dietary restriction. It doesn't matter if you're a vegetarian, carnivore, or gluten-free: Everyone can find something among the carnival of flavors in Whole Foods' prepared foods section.

Never fret over what to serve with a meal again — just head directly to Whole Foods and prepare to salivate. In addition to regular counter service, the hot bar and salad bar near the prepared food sections offer many of the sides in chafing dishes so you can make yourself a plate. However, seeing all the food lined up in the chef's cases is quite a sight.

If you've never experienced Whole Foods' prepared foods, or if you get too overwhelmed considering which Whole Foods products are the best, let me help you. I popped into my nearest location, perused the options, and filled my cart with a bevy of prepared foods. I then narrowed these down to 12 of the best options available from Whole Foods. You can use this ranking as a shopping list or a starting point — but just don't skip the prepared foods, as they're one of the best parts of the store.