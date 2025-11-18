Give Sweet Potatoes An Extra Hit Of Flavor With This Baking Staple

Mashed, roasted, twice-baked, in a soup, or in a casserole — vanilla works no matter how you choose to prepare your sweet potatoes. When it comes to preparations other than mashed, go for about 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract or vanilla bean paste or about ½ fresh vanilla bean pod with the seed scraped out for every pound of sweet potatoes, and simply incorporate it with the other seasonings and spices.

For mashed sweet potatoes — also trending online as "vanilla bean whipped sweet potatoes"— the technique for incorporating vanilla is slightly different. The vanilla gets steeped in a saucepan with unsalted butter and heavy cream before it's thoroughly whipped into the mashed sweet potatoes, along with any additional seasonings or spices. You get the most unbelievably luscious texture from whipping the potatoes, which is complemented perfectly by the caramel flavors from the vanilla. If you're going to try vanilla added to any sweet potato recipe, let it be this one! You can also reach for Trader Joe's limited-time Vanilla Bean Whipped Sweet Potatoes if you want an easy shortcut.

Serve the vanilla-infused sweet potatoes alongside meats that pair well with a hint of sweetness. Pork chops or pork loin, salmon, fried chicken with hot honey mustard, or, of course, honey baked ham or Turkey at Thanksgiving are just some great pairings.