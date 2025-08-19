How Bobby Flay Puts A Greek Spin On Burgers

Bobby Flay has worked with a number of different cuisines, but he's never been afraid of cooking up a good burger and he's got strong opinions about how to do it. While Flay prefers just a couple of seasonings on his typical burgers, sometimes he branches out into more unorthodox takes. Case in point, Flay recently posted a video on his Instagram showing a step-by-step guide to what he called his Greektown Burger, a limited-time burger at his Bobby's Burgers restaurant which uses Mediterranean ingredients.

The centerpiece of this unusual, Hellenic burger is the Greek yogurt sauce, made with garlic, parsley, and lemon juice as well as crunchy, Mediterranean veggies like onions and cucumbers to give the sauce some texture. Naturally, to complete the scene, he sprinkled a healthy amount of feta — that most Greek of crumbly cheeses — onto the sauce. Lastly, and perhaps controversially, Bobby Flay cooks his burger to medium as he always does, but that's not what makes it Greek. Whatever your thoughts are on the ideal burger temperature, rest assured that Flay's makeshift tzatziki on top will be the most noticeable component between those two buns.