The Simple Way To Make The Creamiest Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever

Boxed macaroni and cheese may be a simple delight, but it's undeniably delightful for all ages. It's easy to make, quick, filling, and has so many options for modifications and upgrades. If you're looking to make the most comforting of comfort foods even better, there are a few ways you can boost what's in the box. One of the easiest ways involves something you probably have in your fridge right now — mayonnaise.

Before all you mayo-haters out there pass this hack off as nonsense, hear us out. To make this change, you can either add a small dollop of mayo at the end of cooking when you mix in the cheese sauce or use it as a replacement for the milk and butter. The fats in the mayo bind to the sauce like butter does, making it nice and thick while the creamy consistency and tart vinegar notes bring out the sharpness of the cheese. You only need 1 tablespoon to get a super smooth and luxurious consistency.

Best of all, it won't taste like mayo; most people would never know there's mayonnaise included unless you tell them. When you substitute it for the butter and milk, it can even save you a few calories. If the sauce is too thick for your liking, it's easy to thin down with a little of the pasta water. You can also add shredded cheese if you prefer it even thicker. It's just one of the many unexpected ways to use mayonnaise you need to try ASAP.