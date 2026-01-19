The Simple Way To Make The Creamiest Boxed Mac And Cheese Ever
Boxed macaroni and cheese may be a simple delight, but it's undeniably delightful for all ages. It's easy to make, quick, filling, and has so many options for modifications and upgrades. If you're looking to make the most comforting of comfort foods even better, there are a few ways you can boost what's in the box. One of the easiest ways involves something you probably have in your fridge right now — mayonnaise.
Before all you mayo-haters out there pass this hack off as nonsense, hear us out. To make this change, you can either add a small dollop of mayo at the end of cooking when you mix in the cheese sauce or use it as a replacement for the milk and butter. The fats in the mayo bind to the sauce like butter does, making it nice and thick while the creamy consistency and tart vinegar notes bring out the sharpness of the cheese. You only need 1 tablespoon to get a super smooth and luxurious consistency.
Best of all, it won't taste like mayo; most people would never know there's mayonnaise included unless you tell them. When you substitute it for the butter and milk, it can even save you a few calories. If the sauce is too thick for your liking, it's easy to thin down with a little of the pasta water. You can also add shredded cheese if you prefer it even thicker. It's just one of the many unexpected ways to use mayonnaise you need to try ASAP.
How mayonnaise translates to creamy mac and cheese
To understand why this creamy hack works, consider the base components of mayonnaise – oil, egg yolk, and vinegar. It's no secret these components are used in a variety of creamy sauces. The emulsified fat in mayo works as a binding agent for ingredients better than other common mac and cheese additions. The components don't split easily when heated, meaning the mac stays creamy even when piping hot. It will work in any homemade mac and cheese recipe, so it makes sense that it works with boxed mac and cheese too.
If this still sounds dubious to you, keep in mind that this is hardly an unusual hack. One Redditor testifies that, "The flavor is rich and it's creamier and thicker than when it's made with butter and milk." Another user admits, "Honestly I never really cared for the box Mac and Cheese until I had it this way and my daughter refuses to eat it any other way." Of course, there are always dissenters, but the response to them is always the same — don't knock it until you try it.
Once you add mayo to your mac, that doesn't mean you need to stop enhancing. Mayo mac and cheese bakes well, so feel free to top it with some breadcrumbs and pop it into the oven. Add cut tomatoes to bump up the acid and nutrition. Boxed mac and cheese is always ready for experimentation, so get creative with your mayo macaroni. Just make sure to choose one of the best store-bought mac and cheese brands to give yourself the tastiest possible outcome.