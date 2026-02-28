11 Secrets Grocery Store Workers Know That Customers Don't

We've covered customer behaviors that grocery store workers hate, but what about the secrets those workers know that we don't? Most of us go grocery shopping, wheeling around the store, choosing what's on our lists, and not thinking a bit beyond getting in and out the door with what we want. Giving second thoughts to what's actually happening behind the scenes isn't really on most of our agendas. After all, the shelves look full, and everything usually appears straightforward, with sales marked with stickers and everything else as common as can be. But beneath those stickers, sell by dates, and shelves stocked, there's an entire sales and marketing system at work that the customers are never fully aware of.

Grocery stores are well-oiled machines, ones that run both efficiently and specifically according to many factors including a fair amount of shopper psychology. Everything from exactly how specific grocery items are stocked on the shelves (and where), to when the items are marked down, are not chosen at random. They are intentional and specifically designed to save, and make, money.

To the average grocery shopper, these subtle things are never noticed, but the employees working at the grocery stores must learn fast how things work and get with the program. In this article we're taking you behind the scenes, offering insights from those who have actually worked in the aisles and grocery back rooms, including this writer. Here are 11 insider secrets grocery store workers know that most customers don't.