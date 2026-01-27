11 Customer Behaviors Grocery Store Employees Absolutely Hate

Ready to talk grocery store etiquette? We've covered things customers hate about shopping at markets like Trader Joe's, but grocery store employees have some beef too, ya'll. In fact, some workers are so over it, they're heading straight to the internet to vent (most likely coming off one doozie of a shift). Across community forums, Reddit threads, and late-night TikTok videos posted probably after particularly long days, grocery workers have been logging on to air it out. And what we've noticed is that the same exact grievances are being mentioned over and over.

That tells us these grocery employee gripes aren't emotional rants being launched randomly into the ether. Instead, they are repeated stresses from daily encounters that point to real problematic things. Or, should we say, real problematic ... people. That's right. These workday woes are tracing directly back to one common denominator. Customers. Specifically, shoppers with behavior issues.

What makes matters worse? Most of these bogus customer behaviors are completely avoidable. And before you go clutching your pearls and gasp, while exclaiming: "Not me!" Keep reading. We gathered the loudest complaints, and the specific behaviors mentioned that pushed grocery workers to the edge. This list isn't about shaming, but more about explaining why certain customer habits spark employee ire, and basically how not to be an awful person while grocery shopping.