You Shouldn't Use Costco's Kirkland Olive Oil For Drizzling — Here's Why

Attention, Costco shoppers! If you're a regular at the warehouse club, you're probably already a fan of the store's own product line. The Kirkland Signature name is beloved for everything from crowd-pleasing frozen lasagna to affordable wine. But when it comes to olive oil, this Kirkland Signature product comes with an asterisk. Costco stocks several varieties of olive oil, but the Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is best used for cooking — not for drizzling over a perfect Caprese salad or dunking a piece of focaccia. Why? Because of what type of oil it is.

You may think "olive oil" is just one thing, but the different types — extra virgin, classic, flavored or infused olive oil – each shine in their own way. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is a refined olive oil, so it's been treated with heat, chemicals, or other processes to remove impurities. It also has a very neutral flavor. This makes it great for cooking or even baking, where it won't overpower or clash with the flavors of your dish, but too bland to be of much use when what you're really after is that fresh olive oil flavor.