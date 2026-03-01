You Shouldn't Use Costco's Kirkland Olive Oil For Drizzling — Here's Why
Attention, Costco shoppers! If you're a regular at the warehouse club, you're probably already a fan of the store's own product line. The Kirkland Signature name is beloved for everything from crowd-pleasing frozen lasagna to affordable wine. But when it comes to olive oil, this Kirkland Signature product comes with an asterisk. Costco stocks several varieties of olive oil, but the Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is best used for cooking — not for drizzling over a perfect Caprese salad or dunking a piece of focaccia. Why? Because of what type of oil it is.
You may think "olive oil" is just one thing, but the different types — extra virgin, classic, flavored or infused olive oil – each shine in their own way. Kirkland Signature Olive Oil is a refined olive oil, so it's been treated with heat, chemicals, or other processes to remove impurities. It also has a very neutral flavor. This makes it great for cooking or even baking, where it won't overpower or clash with the flavors of your dish, but too bland to be of much use when what you're really after is that fresh olive oil flavor.
Where Kirkland Signature Olive Oil shines
While Kirkland Signature isn't a great drizzling olive oil, that shouldn't necessarily put you off from buying a bottle. Refined olive oil is excellent for several different types of cooking, and can even offer benefits over other olive oils. For instance, to grease a pan or fry up some eggs, refined olive oil can get the job done, and using Kirkland Signature can be more affordable than stronger-flavored extra virgin olive oil (where you won't be able to appreciate the signature taste). Refined olive oil also has a higher smoke point – the temperature at which an oil begins to smoke and break down — than extra virgin olive oil, making it easier to cook with at high temperatures.
Another way Kirkland Signature's more neutrally flavored olive oil can be exceptional is when it comes to baking. Swap out canola or vegetable oil for refined olive oil when preparing cakes from boxed mixes, or use it as a substitute for butter — a key benefit if you don't eat dairy — without sacrificing flavor or texture. Moreover, olive oil can make baked goods richer and can result in more tender bread than loaves baked with canola oil.