The Chicago Italian Restaurant Guy Fieri Calls 'One Of My All-Time Faves'

La Scarola, which translates to "endive" in Italian, opened its doors in 1998 and has been serving up hearty and comforting garlic and olive oil-heavy fare for over a quarter century. Menu highlights include comforting and flavor-packed Italian American staples such as fried calamari, penne alla vodka, and saucy chicken vesuvio. The food is unquestionably tasty — and extremely generously portioned — but what truly sets La Scarola apart from overrated Chicago restaurants is the exceptional hospitality of its co-founders, Armando Vazquez and Joey Mondelli. The pair is famous for treating guests like family and going out of their way to ensure diners feel at home (in his Instagram post, Guy Fieri described Vazquez and Mondelli as "legends").

It's worth noting that Guy Fieri isn't the only celebrity to fall in love with La Scarola's cozy vibes, friendly service, and comforting cuisine. The red sauce joint also got the stamp of approval from "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White (who is in awe of restaurant workers). White has repeatedly named La Scarola as one of his favorite restaurants in Chicago. Other noteworthy customers include Jimmy Butler, Keanu Reeves, and Eminem, to name a few. Whether you're a Guy Fieri fan or simply enjoy a giant plate of garlic-loaded pasta, La Scarola is well worth a pit stop on any trip to the Windy City. If you're looking for more celebrity chef-approved Chicago eateries, consider trying the restaurant that Anthony Bourdain called a "happy place."