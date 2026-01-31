The Chicago Restaurant That Anthony Bourdain Called A 'Happy Place'

Despite working mostly at New York restaurants throughout his career, Anthony Bourdain loved Chicago. The chef, author, and TV personality was incredibly well travelled; he traversed the world for "Parts Unknown," "No Reservations," and "The Layover." Yet, in all three of his television series, he somehow managed to include a stop in the windy city, which he appreciated for its unique personality and lack of pretension. In an essay the beloved kitchen bad boy penned in 2016 and published on Medium, he calls Chicago "... one of America's last great NO BULLS*** zones." Unsurprisingly, when it came to eating there, he applied his trademark high-low taste with aplomb. One of Bourdain's favorite Chicago restaurants included the airport-adjacent sandwich shop, Johnnie's Beef, but the spot he referred to as a "happy place" was the somewhat more upmarket Girl & The Goat. He believed the restaurant, which is owned by "Top Chef" winner Stephanie Izard, represented Chicago's embrace of the modernist culinary movement of the 2010s.

The original Girl & The Goat opened in 2010 in West Loop, where it helped define the city's now famous Restaurant Row. The eatery has always focused on creating a familial atmosphere and a seasonal, local menu that serves the community. Now a Chicago fixture, it's also held a Bib Gourmand, Michelin's award for high quality food at fair prices, for several years. But Chi Town couldn't keep Izard's famous green beans to itself. With the support of longterm partner, The Boka Group, the chef opened a second location in LA in 2021. Izard also runs several other goat-inspired spin-off restaurants, including Chinese restaurant Duck Duck Goat and Valley Goat, which celebrates its Silicon Valley location by focusing on Northern California produce.