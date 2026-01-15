Every Restaurant Anthony Bourdain Worked At In His Career – And Some You Can Still Visit

Anthony Bourdain's impression on the world is deep, vast, and unparalleled. His tragic passing was profoundly mourned and shrouded in shock. His nonchalant style of creative talent was undeniable, as was his edgy signature brand of provocative and sometimes dark storytelling. Classically trained at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA), he built an impressive resume featuring world class restaurants. His star shone brightest while indulging at hole-in-the-wall eateries in other countries, engaging with locals, and taking the world with him through every bite and sip. Bourdain's shows "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" were filmed with the same effortlessly cool lens through which Bourdain was seen.

Working his way through and up numerous kitchens, he unapologetically carved out his own niche in the entertainment industry. A published author many times, it was "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" that sealed his spot as a visionary. Published following his wildly popular essay for The New Yorker, it provided an unbridled peek into the kitchens that shaped him.

His chef chops are big with the James Beard awards, among countless accolades. His success in writing, producing, and filming was downright meritorious. The common thread is the hard work and passion he poured into everything. Bourdain's authenticity and temerity are what got people hooked. Most of the restaurants he worked in are closed, with just a few that you can visit today. Check out this roadmap of the restaurants that molded his culinary career and his life.