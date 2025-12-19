Anthony Bourdain's Go-To Strategy For Ordering The Best Food At A Restaurant

Throughout his life, Anthony Bourdain ordered a lot of food from an incalculable number of restaurants across the world, leading him to garner a reputation as someone who knows what he's doing whenever he enters a restaurant. However, similar to his long-held belief that you should always ask locals for the best places to eat rather than turning to tourist guides or Yelp — an app Bourdain absolutely despised. The iconic chef was firm in his belief that the best way to get a great meal at any given restaurant is to simply ask for whatever the cook is the best at making and allow them to take control of your meal.

Bourdain explained this strategy in a 2010 interview with Evan Kleiman on the "Good Food" podcast, which was preserved in the podcast's Bourdain memorial episode. Primarily, the chef's disinterest in overanalyzing or overintellectualizing the foods and drinks we consume (which led to Bourdain's general apathy toward craft beer) is a big element in his often preferring not to choose the dish he's eating when he's at a new restaurant. "Ideally, eating should be a completely emotional, non-intellectual experience," Bourdain opined roughly 27 minutes into the compilation, noting that his most enjoyable meals were the result of his go-to method. "Walk into restaurants and say, 'I'll have what you're good at, just do it to me.'"