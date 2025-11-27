What Anthony Bourdain Was Really Like, According To The People That Knew Him

Nigella Lawson and Anthony Bourdain both elevated food on television. Lawson made cooking shows that were cinematic and witty for British TV while Bourdain added his literary wanderlust to American cable. They first met at a dinner in London in the late 1990s, but didn't really hit it off until they both signed on to make the food game show "The Taste" in the 2010s, and only because the other agreed to do it.

"He was a very introverted person, which people misunderstood in a way, because of his facility with people, but he was always a slightly detached presence," Lawson said in "Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography" (via Bon Appétit). Lawson said she loved being around Bourdain. "When you're young, what you want of people is that they're funny and clever. And then as you get older, you realize kindness is important. But it's not often that you meet people who are funny, clever, and kind. And he was."

Lawson added that Bourdain had a unique voice and perspective. "I think he had a great gift of articulating his thoughts in a way that was very direct and very highly charged, yet with a calmness as well," she told the Canton Repository. "Every sentence was beautifully weighted [...] and his every thought was so ably transmitted that one got the idea behind it, the wit in it that made you smile as he said something."