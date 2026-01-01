Anthony Bourdain's 'Bad Clue' To Avoid When Picking A Spot To Eat

When Anthony Bourdain offered food advice in the poetic way that only he could, it was something you took to heart, and after years of watching his show "No Reservations," you can hear the advice in his voice in your head. Traveling around the globe, you pick up a thing or two about navigating each food scene, and Bourdain shared quite a few of his hard-earned lessons in his "World Travel" book. One tip for travelers to take note of is to not only listen to locals but also observe what they line up for.

In a 2016 interview with Bon Appétit, Bourdain advised, "If a place is crowded, but the people lining up are not local, that's a clue — a bad clue." In this case, he was describing an outing in Singapore, but his example is a microcosm of dining out. For those of us who love authentic food, that's what we're looking for in our dining experience. In huge cities like Singapore, the street food scene can be overwhelming, and you're probably not going to find what you're looking for on Instagram. If you're someone who likes to plan what to eat on vacation so you don't miss an opportunity, you'll have to be okay with waiting until you reach your destination to start planning; this is one of those cases where you'll have to rely on your eyes and ears instead of your social media travel algorithm.