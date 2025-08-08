Why Anthony Bourdain Avoided Restaurants If Both Steak And Sushi Were On The Menu

Anthony Bourdain was an incredible chef and food philosopher extraordinaire. He had strong opinions about what made a restaurant worth dining in, and one of his clearest rules (which he explained in an interview with First We Feast) was that, if a restaurant serves both steak and sushi, consider it a red flag. For Bourdain, this kind of menu was a sign that the restaurant was trying too hard to please everyone — and likely not doing anything particularly well. Steak and sushi are radically different dishes, each requiring specific skills, tools, and sourcing.

One is all about fire, seasoning, and sear, while the other highlights precision, raw freshness, and keeping things simple when it comes to flavor. When they're both listed on a menu, Bourdain saw this as a sign that the kitchen had no clear identity. It's kind of an interesting take because we usually like to think of versatility as a good thing. Well, not so in the eyes of Bourdain, and who are we to question his culinary chops?

It may seem like snobbery, but Bourdain viewed this topic through a lens of authenticity and focus. He believed that great food came from deep understanding and repetition. A chef mastering the art of nigiri shouldn't also be grilling juicy ribeyes, just as a steakhouse shouldn't dabble in sashimi or sushi. According to Bourdain, a menu trying to do it all usually ends up doing none of it well.