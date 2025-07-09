The 13 Most Overrated Restaurants In Chicago

When most out-of-towners think of food in Chicago, deep-dish pizza is usually at the top of the list. In fact, most Chicagoans don't actually eat deep dish all that often, and when they do, it's rarely from the places tourists flock to. Lou Malnati's is one of the most well-known names associated with Chicago-style deep dish, but among locals, its reputation doesn't quite live up to the hype. Despite being widely promoted in travel guides and food shows, Chicagoans tend to skip it in favor of lesser-known spots with more balanced flavors and better execution.

Critics often point to the bland, overly sweet tomato sauce and a crust that can feel more like a dense pie shell than a satisfying base for pizza. On Yelp, many customers write about having an underwhelming experience upon visiting the renowned establishment, with long wait times and disappointing food.

While Lou Malnati's still draws big crowds thanks to its brand and name recognition, locals looking for real flavor often turn to other favorites. Pequod's, with its caramelized crust and slightly tangy sauce, is a deep-dish legend in its own right. Art of Pizza also has a loyal following for its generous layers and balanced ingredients. Both offer a more satisfying slice of what deep-dish can be, without the touristy buzz.