The 13 Most Overrated Restaurants In Chicago
Every year, millions of people visit Chicago for its iconic architecture, scenic lakefront, and rich food scene. As someone who was born and raised here, I've had the privilege to eat at countless restaurants across the city — from well-known staples to tucked-away neighborhood spots, and plenty that fall somewhere in between. Unfortunately, along with the hits are some misses.
To help those less experienced with Chicago, this list focuses on the spots that get a lot of buzz through guidebooks, social media, or word of mouth, but often fail to live up to the hype, especially in the eyes of locals. These restaurants aren't necessarily "bad," but they tend to be overhyped, overpriced, or outshone by better alternatives nearby. This selection combines my own experiences with what I've seen and heard across the broader Windy City food community. More details on how I chose the restaurants are included in the methodology at the end.
1. Lou Malnati's
When most out-of-towners think of food in Chicago, deep-dish pizza is usually at the top of the list. In fact, most Chicagoans don't actually eat deep dish all that often, and when they do, it's rarely from the places tourists flock to. Lou Malnati's is one of the most well-known names associated with Chicago-style deep dish, but among locals, its reputation doesn't quite live up to the hype. Despite being widely promoted in travel guides and food shows, Chicagoans tend to skip it in favor of lesser-known spots with more balanced flavors and better execution.
Critics often point to the bland, overly sweet tomato sauce and a crust that can feel more like a dense pie shell than a satisfying base for pizza. On Yelp, many customers write about having an underwhelming experience upon visiting the renowned establishment, with long wait times and disappointing food.
While Lou Malnati's still draws big crowds thanks to its brand and name recognition, locals looking for real flavor often turn to other favorites. Pequod's, with its caramelized crust and slightly tangy sauce, is a deep-dish legend in its own right. Art of Pizza also has a loyal following for its generous layers and balanced ingredients. Both offer a more satisfying slice of what deep-dish can be, without the touristy buzz.
2. Giordano's
Similar to Lou Malnati's, Giordano's is one of those names that shows up on just about every "must-try" Chicago food list. Known for its towering stuffed deep-dish pizzas, flashy signage, and prime downtown locations, it's become a go-to for visitors looking to check a box. But ask around locally, and the sentiment is often much less enthusiastic. The crust is thick and doughy, closer to a loaf of bread than a pizza base. The overwhelming amount of cheese can feel heavy and one-note, and the tomato sauce, which should bring brightness and balance, often falls flat.
Reddit threads and food blogs routinely call out Giordano's as one of the city's most overrated spots, with complaints about bland flavors, long waits, and a general lack of depth. If you're visiting Chicago for the first time, Giordano's might feel like a bucket-list stop. But for those who know the city's pizza scene, it's rarely the top pick. Plus, Giordano's has over 50 locations across eight other states and is soon expanding to D.C., so if you're in Chicago for a quick visit, it's better to seek out pizza joints you can only find here.
3. Portillo's
While deep dish may not be a go-to food for locals, Chicago's hot dogs definitely are — the beloved staple has a rich history deeply woven into the city's culture. Alongside Chicago dogs, iconic dishes like Italian beef have earned their place as timeless staples of the city's culinary identity.
One name that once had a strong hold on this Chicago-style fast food scene is Portillo's. Known for its Italian beef, Chicago dogs, and chocolate cake shakes, Portillo's earned a loyal following among both locals and visitors alike. But in recent years, the chain has rapidly expanded beyond Illinois and even gone public, leaving many to feel that the old-school charm and quality have begun to fade.
Across social media, locals have voiced growing disappointment. On Reddit, multiple threads discuss frustration with the quality of the food and inconsistent service. One Reddit user wrote, "What they really built their reputation on, getting hot food in your hands as fast as possible, doesn't seem to be a priority anymore."
It's not just the food — many fans say the overall experience has shifted. What once felt like a uniquely Chicago operation now feels more like a fast-casual franchise with a flashy brand and diminishing soul. Portillo's still draws crowds, especially tourists looking for a classic bite. But for those who remember what it used to be, or simply expect more from a Chicago staple, it's becoming harder to justify the hype.
4. Pizzeria Portofino
Nestled along the Chicago Riverwalk, Pizzeria Portofino excels at ambiance. The open-air terrace, gondolier‑striped staff, and river views make it a hotspot for sunny days and photo ops. But beyond the visual charm, diners often describe the food as distinctly underwhelming. Despite its coastal-inspired menu of stone‑fired pizzas, seafood, and pastas, critics say most dishes lack depth. The Infatuation called it "an objectively bad restaurant," criticizing dense meatballs, greasy pasta, and seafood that "tasted like lake water" hidden behind a pretty facade.
While its riverfront ambiance and chic decor initially impress, Pizzeria Portofino ultimately feels like a tourist spectacle. For genuine riverside dining, head to River Roast on LaSalle for contemporary American fare, or Pinched on the River for fresh Mediterranean bowls and a relaxed patio vibe right on the Riverwalk. If pizza is your priority, go to Spacca Napoli in Ravenswood for authentic Neapolitan-style pies baked in a hand-built brick oven, or Bonci Pizza in Lincoln Park for inventive al taglio slices.
5. Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse
Gibsons Bar and Steakhouse has long held a reputation as the crown jewel of Chicago's Gold Coast dining scene. Nestled in the heart of the so-called "Viagra Triangle," it's known for its old-school style: white tablecloths, stiff martinis, and oversized cuts of beef. But with steaks like the 22-ounce Chicago Cut priced at $89 and the 48-ounce Big Porterhouse reaching $172, the experience comes at a steep cost.
As we noted in our article about why steakhouses are overrated, restaurants like Gibsons often lean into tradition at the expense of flavor innovation, making them feel dated amid Chicago's dynamic dining scene. Reddit reviewers echo the sentiment: "The highlight was ... nothing really," wrote one user, while another compared it to "a Rainforest Cafe for people who are seventy instead of seven." One user summed it up as "the most overrated steak house in Chicago," given the price. There's still a place for Gibsons — for business dinners, for nostalgia, for big nights out — but for diners chasing something new or truly memorable, it may not be worth the reservation.
6. Au Cheval/Small Cheval
No burger in Chicago sparks debate quite like the one from Au Cheval — and by extension, its faster, more casual sibling, Small Cheval. Touted by national outlets as one of the best burgers in the country, it's become a pilgrimage spot for foodies and tourists alike. But for many Chicago locals, the buzz doesn't match the bite, especially when there's a 90-minute wait attached.
To be clear: The burger is good. Rich, greasy in the best way, and stacked with perfectly melted cheese, it's undeniably satisfying. But in a city with no shortage of stellar burger joints, Au Cheval's cult status can feel inflated. Small Cheval offers a quicker, stripped-down version, but even then, some argue it rides too heavily on the Au Cheval name rather than offering real value or uniqueness.
This one's controversial for a reason — people want it to live up to the legend. And for some, it does. But for many Chicagoans, it's a reminder that hype often comes with a side of disappointment ... and a long line. For a burger that delivers bold flavor without the wait, consider Kuma's Corner, a heavy metal-themed spot that impressed even Guy Fieri with its Black Sabbath burger.
7. Kasama (for breakfast)
Kasama has become a sensation in Chicago's food scene, blending modern Filipino flavors with fine dining finesse. Its Michelin-starred tasting menu has earned real praise, but the all-day café side, especially the breakfast and pastries, is starting to feel like a victim of its own success. Walk by on any weekend morning and you'll likely see a line wrapped around the block. While the food is well-executed, including the longanisa breakfast sandwich and pastries, even fans admit the experience doesn't match the madness. As one Reddit commenter put it: "The food is good, but the amount of hype is stupid and no line should be that long." Another was more blunt: "People waiting 2 hours for an egg McMuffin are getting fleeced."
Even ordering ahead doesn't guarantee a smoother experience. Wait times for pickup can stretch past an hour, leading some locals to just give up altogether. And while the dinner tasting menu may justify the star and the struggle, the same can't be said for a crowded breakfast service. For a Filipino dining experience that's still critically acclaimed but more approachable, consider Bayan Ko, a Filipino-Cuban fusion spot. Cebu in Lakeview serves similar dishes to Kasama with far less hassle, and Uncle Mike's Place in West Town is known for its hearty, no-frills Filipino breakfasts.
8. Lao Peng You
Lao Peng You has garnered major buzz in Chicago's food scene, thanks in part to its cameo on "The Bear" and a steady stream of TikTok and Instagram reels showcasing its handmade noodles, chive dumplings, and cozy setting. But without the social media facade, what's left is a restaurant that doesn't quite live up to the hype.
Despite the attention, the Chinese restaurant sometimes struggles to deliver. Long waits are the norm, even with takeout, and once you're seated, while visually striking, the food can be underwhelming. Dishes like the cold noodles and dumplings lean heavily on chili oil, which tends to overpower more nuanced flavors. Even the beef noodle soup, a fan favorite, can taste overly salty, masking the depth that should come from a slow-simmered broth.
What may have once felt like a hidden gem now feels like a spot weighed down by its own popularity. In a city brimming with exceptional Chinese spots, especially in areas like Chinatown or Uptown, Lao Peng You risks being more of a social media photo-op than a destination worth braving the crowd.
9. Beatnik
With two Chicago locations, one in West Town and another along the river in the Loop, Beatnik is known for its undeniably beautiful decor. Lush hanging plants, mismatched antique furniture, and moody lighting create a space that's designed to impress — and it absolutely does. But beyond the Instagram-ready atmosphere, the food often fails to live up to the setting's promise. The menu takes a globe-trotting approach, blending Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Latin, and Southeast Asian influences. Unfortunately, this ambitious mix doesn't always come together on the plate.
Many diners find the food underwhelming — sometimes bland, sometimes overpriced, and rarely as memorable as the space itself. Service can also be inconsistent, especially during peak hours, and while the cocktails photograph well, they've been described as watery or overly sweet by more than a few guests. If you're looking for a space that delivers both style and substance, Aba in the Fulton Market District is a more rewarding pick. Its lush rooftop ambiance rivals Beatnik's, but with a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes that consistently impress.
10. Summer House Santa Monica
Summer House Santa Monica brings palm trees, beachy energy, and West Coast aesthetics to Lincoln Park. Its whitewashed walls, glass ceilings, and natural light create a space that practically begs for a photo op. The menu, however, doesn't live up to the setting. Brunch and dinner include familiar California-style eats like avocado toast, poke nachos, burgers, tacos, pizza, and pasta — items you can find citywide, but here they come with inflated price tags and an underwhelming execution. The crispy fish tacos? $23.95 with no sides. Even the popular shrimp spaghetti limone clocks in at $32.95, yet struggles to justify the cost with flavor or portion. Diners regularly point out that dishes lean small, bland, or overly reliant on garnish rather than substance.
The feedback is consistent across platforms. One Yelp reviewer put it bluntly: "It's nothing but an over-crowded, over-hyped, over-priced diner. Noisy, hectic ... If you wanna be a poser and have another Aperol spritz, cool. If not, find somewhere more laid back and chill." Others mention that service is rushed during peak hours, and unless you're seated in the main room, the ambiance takes a sharp hit. The food isn't terrible, but in this price range and city, "not terrible" isn't enough. If you're seeking a better balance between good food and good vibes, Brown Bag Seafood Co. offers fresh, satisfying bowls at more affordable prices, whereas Farm Bar in Lakeview delivers cozy, locally sourced comfort food without the pretension.
11. Hampton Social
The Hampton Social has long been a go-to for group dinners, bachelorette outings, teenage birthday parties, and anyone drawn to its coastal, beach house vibe. The decor and upbeat energy can feel fun at first, but it doesn't take long to realize the food isn't the main attraction.
The menu offers standard American staples — lobster rolls, shrimp tacos, burgers, and flatbreads — but at a price that suggests more care than what actually arrives on the plate. Dishes are often bland, overcooked, or simply underwhelming. As one Yelp reviewer noted, "It looks better than it tastes." While nothing is terrible, very little stands out, especially when you're paying premium prices for basic comfort food. That said, the weekend happy hour is a better way to experience the space. Small plates like the Brussels sprouts with goat cheese or half-off pizzas are more reasonably priced, and drink specials make it a solid spot for casual snacks and cocktails, without overcommitting to a full dinner.
If you're in River North and want better food without giving up the clean, white atmosphere, try Éma, where Mediterranean small plates are fresh, vibrant, and worth the splurge. Or head to The Whale in Logan Square for a menu that's just as lively but backed by more thoughtful cooking and well-executed cocktails.
12. Barcocina
Barcocina is the kind of place that seems made for group hangs — think loud music, colorful cocktails, and a menu created for birthdays, brunches, and nights out. It's got the energy, it's got the crowd, but if you're going in expecting standout Mexican food, you may leave disappointed. Critics like the Chicago Reader's Mike Sula have noted the kitchen's reluctance to push boundaries, calling out dishes like the chicken tinga tacos as "seasoned for seniors" and salsas that fall flat in both heat and acidity. As cited in our roundup of what makes a lackluster Mexican restaurant, Barcocina cares more about the setting than the flavors. In a city with such a deep Mexican food culture, subpar quality feels out of place.
Fortunately, Chicago has no shortage of standout Mexican spots that balance creativity with authentic flavor. Places like Mi Tocaya Antojería bring bold, regional dishes with a modern twist, while Birrieria Zaragoza is known citywide for its slow-cooked, Jalisco-style birria. Even fusion spots like Del Seoul in Lincoln Park, where Korean BBQ meets Mexican street food, or neighborhood taquerias in Pilsen, where quality and flavor speak for themselves, offer far more memorable meals. If you're after a fun group spot with tequila flights and a lively crowd, Barcocina fits the bill. But if food is your priority, you've got much better options all around the city.
13. Stan's Donuts
Stan's Donuts has become a tourist magnet on Michigan Avenue. It's easy to spot with its pastel interiors, towering displays, and constant stream of people snapping photos between shopping sprees. But while the branding is strong, the actual donuts rarely live up to the hype. For many locals, it's a one-and-done kind of place, with most preferring their neighborhood bakeries for a more satisfying treat.
The most common complaint is that the donuts are way too sweet. One Reddit user summed their experience, stating: "They all tasted the exact same: sickeningly sweet. The plain lemon tasted the same as the toffee which tasted the same as the pistachio." With locations popping up everywhere, from airports to train stations, Stan's feels more like a branded dessert chain than a true Chicago bakery.
If you want donuts that locals rave about, head to the South Side. Old Fashioned Donuts serves massive, handmade apple fritters, and Dat Donuts delivers no-frills classics that hit the spot every time. Meanwhile, on the North Side, Beacon Donuts in Lincoln Park keeps it small-batch, charming, and creative.
Methodology
As someone born and raised in Chicago, I've spent years exploring the city's food scene beyond the well-trodden tourist spots. This list draws from that local perspective, grounded in firsthand experience but also shaped by broader public feedback.
To choose which restaurants to include, I combined personal knowledge with research from online communities like Reddit and Yelp, and professional reviews from online food publications. I looked for consistent critiques such as underseasoned food, inconsistent service, long wait times, or menus that prioritize trendiness over flavor. Each restaurant on this list is popular, widely recommended, or highly visible, but often leaves locals underwhelmed. That gap between reputation and real experience was a key factor in my decisions.
That said, it's easy to see why these places continue to draw crowds. Many offer standout atmospheres, a sense of nostalgia, or a few iconic dishes that keep people coming back. The alternative spots I've suggested aren't just replacements — they offer a similar vibe or cuisine, but with more consistency, creativity, and value. They're an invitation to explore the city more deeply, beyond the usual go-tos.