Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwestern City To Film Triple D In
Guy Fieri has certainly been the butt of jokes in the food world, including an ongoing feud with Anthony Bourdain, but he's been having a real redemption arc in the public eye. Sure, his corny dad jokes, much-maligned donkey sauce, and bleached tips are still as cringe-worthy as ever, but the guy actually knows a thing or two about food. And considering that Fieri has been filming "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" since 2007, he certainly has strong opinions on his favorite Midwestern city to eat in: Chicago.
While chatting with food bloggers Sisters Snacking, Fieri shared his take. "One of my favorites is Chicago," he says. "Chicago to me is a big little city. It's easy to get around." Considering The Takeout's Midwestern roots, we couldn't agree more. The Windy City is truly a microcosm of America's food cultures — there's a huge variety of cuisines, ranging from Polish pierogis to Chicago-style hot dogs to Garrett popcorn. The phrase "big little city" also rings true. Chicago has the infrastructure, restaurants, culture, and size to host the show's production and variety, yet it remains more navigable than metroplex coastal cities or land-locked suburban sprawl.
It's no wonder Fieri and his team like to film in Chicago. It means easier crew logistics, more restaurants within a short drive, and fewer filming complications than, say, New York City. For a show that visits multiple spots in a day, being able to hop between neighborhoods efficiently matters, and Chicago checks all those boxes.
Chicago is a microcosm of America's food cultures
Guy Fieri further ruminated on his love of Chicago: "There's a lot of culture. There's a lot of history. And I think that it really is ... I don't know, there's just something about it," he told the bloggers. Fieri might not be able to quite put his finger on the reasons why Chicago is so great, but we can.
One factor for choosing restaurants ot feature on the show is the history behind the place. First-generation owners, local flavors, or the simple authenticity of the cooking are all huge pluses. The show also makes a point to discover spots that go beyond stereotypical deep-dish pizza and Italian beef — for example, Fieri has sampled Peruvian tamales, Swedish meatballs, and Chinese barbecue. The city's restaurant scene is filled with equal parts neighborhood gems and high-profile chefs re-inventing molecular gastronomy.
Chicago represents the Midwest while still offering cosmopolitan food culture. It balances the "Midwest vibes" (friendly, non-pretentious) with the kind of globally diverse food scene that "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" thrives on. Fieri's quotes underscore that inexpressible combination of culture, history, food, ease, and affordability when dining out. For Guy Fieri, filming in Chicago hits all the sweet spots: incredible food diversity, manageable city logistics, authentic stories, and that mix of Midwestern charm plus big-city culinary delights. So when asked which city he likes best for the "Triple D" show, it's Chicago for the win.