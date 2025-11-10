Guy Fieri's Favorite Midwestern City To Film Triple D In

Guy Fieri has certainly been the butt of jokes in the food world, including an ongoing feud with Anthony Bourdain, but he's been having a real redemption arc in the public eye. Sure, his corny dad jokes, much-maligned donkey sauce, and bleached tips are still as cringe-worthy as ever, but the guy actually knows a thing or two about food. And considering that Fieri has been filming "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" since 2007, he certainly has strong opinions on his favorite Midwestern city to eat in: Chicago.

While chatting with food bloggers Sisters Snacking, Fieri shared his take. "One of my favorites is Chicago," he says. "Chicago to me is a big little city. It's easy to get around." Considering The Takeout's Midwestern roots, we couldn't agree more. The Windy City is truly a microcosm of America's food cultures — there's a huge variety of cuisines, ranging from Polish pierogis to Chicago-style hot dogs to Garrett popcorn. The phrase "big little city" also rings true. Chicago has the infrastructure, restaurants, culture, and size to host the show's production and variety, yet it remains more navigable than metroplex coastal cities or land-locked suburban sprawl.

It's no wonder Fieri and his team like to film in Chicago. It means easier crew logistics, more restaurants within a short drive, and fewer filming complications than, say, New York City. For a show that visits multiple spots in a day, being able to hop between neighborhoods efficiently matters, and Chicago checks all those boxes.