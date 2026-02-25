The Southern Comfort Meal Willie Nelson Loves

Chicken-fried steak might sound a bit confusing to the uninitiated: is it steak? Is it chicken? Is it a steak, fried by a chicken? However, you can rest assured there's no poultry involved in the preparation. In fact, chicken-fried steak is pretty much exactly what it sounds like: steak, fried so that it looks like fried chicken. Regional variations abound, but Texas-style chicken-fried steak typically consists of thin, tenderized cuts of steak, coated with a flour mixture, fried, and served up with a creamy white gravy (by the way, these are the best cuts of meat for tender chicken-fried steak).

The exact origins of chicken-fried steak are unclear, but it seems that the indulgent dish originated in Texas in the 1800s. Some theories suggest that chicken-fried steak was created by German and Austrian immigrants, who adapted traditional schnitzel recipes to ingredients available in the Lone Star State. A more entertaining but sadly disproven story posits that the plate was invented by mistake, after a restaurant chef mixed up orders for fried steak and chicken. What is clear is that chicken-fried steak is the perfect comfort dish for Willie Nelson: humble, widely beloved, a little mysterious, and truly Texan. If you want to try whipping up this Southern comfort classic for yourself, don't miss Ree Drummond's ridiculously easy chicken-fried steak trick.