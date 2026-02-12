Ree Drummond's Chicken Fried Steak Trick Is Too Easy Not To Use

Chicken-fried steak is one of those dishes that can turn out absolutely delicious but is rarely at the top of an at-home cook's recipe list, especially if you don't live in Southern states like Texas or Oklahoma. Because of this, some of the best tricks for making the greatest chicken-fried steak possible (such as adding some Old Bay to the mix) aren't evident and can slip through the cracks. Luckily, New York Times bestselling author and Food Network star Ree Drummond made her method of cooking chicken-fried steak with a perfect, golden exterior publicly known to her fans, citing her use of butter alongside frying oil as the biggest difference maker for the dish.

Drummond has been exhibiting her use of butter and frying oil for chicken-fried steak for years on episodes of "The Pioneer Woman" on the Food Network, noting that the butter is able to really enhance the color of the steak's crispy breading. She also noted why she chooses not to use butter alone despite its great contribution to the crust. "[It] allows the oil to get hotter without smoking up the place," Drummond explained. "If it were all butter, it would be smoky and black in here within two seconds."