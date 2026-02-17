Review: Dogfish Head's Grateful Dead Lager Marches To The Beat Of Its Own Drum

The Grateful Dead was one of the biggest bands to come out of the late '60s and remains one of America's most treasured bands of all time. The craft brewers at Dogfish Head haven't been around as long, but since 1995, the brand has made quite a name for itself with its "off-centered goodness for off-centered people." The groovy spirit of both the band and the beer company seemed pretty like-minded, and the stars aligned for a collaboration between the two in 2013 with the release of American Beauty, an imperial pale ale. Variants and re-releases of that brew were tapped over the ensuing years, and in 2025, the two brands made a new set of sweet music together with the debut of Grateful Dead Juicy Pale Ale. The success of this brew has warranted its own encore, which goes by the tune of the new Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream Lager.

In a statement, Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head brewer and founder, noted, "One heck of a wild ride, our now more than 10-year relationship with the Dead has reinforced my belief in the value of thoughtful, authentic, against-the-grain experimentation ... failures be damned."

The fine folks at Dogfish Head Craft Brewery sent over a can of the new Grateful Dead Citrus Daydream Lager for a sneak peek before everyone gets a ticket to ride. So, does this new brew have drinkers getting down to "Shakedown Street" or perhaps singing the "Cumberland Blues"? The truth will be revealed in this sudsy sip and say.