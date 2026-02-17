The Simple Fix For A Batch Of Chili That's Too Tomato-Heavy

If you're looking for cuisine that's ripe for personal interpretation, search no further than a hearty bowl of chili. Plenty of folks have various tips and tricks for making homemade chili, often influenced by a slight bias that aligns with how they prefer the dish to taste. Whereas some people favor a Texas red, others want their bowl chock-full of beans, and others still won't settle for anything less than an elusive Colorado green chili. But one thing most can agree on is that when it tastes too tomatoey, it's lackluster at best.

Yasmin Henley, the head chef and recipe developer at By The Forkful, explained why a chili with an abundance of tomato flavor doesn't work. "A chili with too much tomato can very quickly end up tasting more like a Bolognese than a chili," she said. "Chili should have depth — smoky heat, earthy spice, and savory richness — and when tomato dominates, the dish can taste acidic, thin, or one-note."

But don't panic if you accidentally created mundane fare, because Henley indicated there is an easy way to fix it. "A pinch of sugar — brown sugar works especially well — can absolutely help balance excess acidity and round out the flavor," she said. But again, there's no one right way to flavor the dish. You could forgo sugar and add sweetness to chili like Bobby Flay with maple syrup, for example. Still, sometimes extra saccharinity isn't the answer.