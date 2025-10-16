When You Should Add Spices To Chili For The Absolute Best Flavor

Chili might seem like a dish that's thrown together by simply adding a lot of different ingredients at once, but the reality is that a great chili takes time and attention to detail. Just like blooming your spices, other steps should be intentional as well. When you cook your meat, whether that's ground beef or turkey, or cubed sirloin steak, give yourself plenty of time to actually let it brown, not just cook. When the meat builds a browned crust, that equals tons of flavor. Depending on the size of your cooking pot, you may have to do this step in stages, because if you add too much meat, it will end up steaming instead of browning.

You should also pay attention to the balance of flavor. Does it taste too acidic from the tomatoes? Maybe you need to add some sweetness; brown sugar is a good choice. Can you barely taste the cumin? Go ahead and add a little more — don't worry about the fact that you can't bloom it at this point, you'll still get the flavor in there. Do you want it to be more spicy? Shake some hot sauce in or a pinch of cayenne. Do you want it to be thicker? Add some cornmeal or masa harina. Chili is a dish that only gets better as it sits. We don't mean you should leave it on the counter for days, but rather, after it's cooked, it will generally taste even better the next day, so long as you put it in the fridge overnight.