Don't Fry Homemade Chicken Nuggets Without This Simple Extra Step

For some folks, the crispy nirvana that is an order of McDonald's chicken nuggets is perfection in a cardboard clamshell. But if you're one of those folks who still believes the myth that McNuggets are made with pink slime, you're likely more apt to make them yourself at home than to take a trip to the Golden Arches. Thankfully, there are plenty of tricks to replicating restaurant-worthy chicken nuggets, like marinating them in buttermilk and adding some cornstarch before they are fried. However, many people are unaware that there's a simple hack that helps them maintain their structural integrity when dunked in heated deep-frying oil. The Takeout reached out to Dennis Littley, a chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, and he spilled the beans on an often overlooked technique that will help home cooks keep their nuggets from breaking down as they are fried.

"Freezing homemade chicken nuggets before frying them, really does help them keep their shape," he confirmed. "A short freeze firms them up just enough, so they don't fall apart or spread once they hit the hot oil." It's reasonable to assume that freezing chicken nuggets prior to cooking them might affect the quality, but Littley indicated that this is an unnecessary concern. "If anything, it helps you get a crisp coating with a juicy interior, as long as the nuggets aren't frozen solid," he clarified. That ties into one of the additional benefits Littley revealed about freezing chicken nuggets: consistency. "That light freeze also helps them fry more evenly," he noted, elaborating, "When all the nuggets hold their shape and thickness, they cook at the same rate, giving you better color and texture overall."