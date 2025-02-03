For Extra Crispy Chicken Nuggets, Look To Your Pantry

You thought it was a feat that only your favorite fast food spots could achieve, and you gave up a long time ago. After multiple failed attempts, you dare not try your hand at making all-elusive, extra crispy, homemade chicken nuggets. But alas, there is hope. The satisfying sound that you hear when you bite into something battered to perfection is achievable with one secret pantry staple — cornstarch!

We all know that flour, breadcrumbs, or some combination are often the go-to coatings when you're looking for that coveted crunch. That said, cornstarch has entered the picture and has something to say about the matter. This basic ingredient has a remarkable ability to redeem your reputation with your family and friends and take your crispy nugget game to another level.

You're probably familiar with this ingredient typically being used for thickening sauces. But when used as part of a coating mixture, it forms an ultra-thin layer on the surface of your nuggets, resulting in a crisper and lighter texture. It works by absorbing the moisture on the surface of the chicken and helps prevent too much gluten from developing. Rather than a bready or chewy finish, you've created the perfect conditions for a crispy, golden crust. Once thrown into some hot grease, the cornstarch will form a tight, crackly layer that's crispier than what flour alone can do.