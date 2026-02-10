Why Shaking Your Eggs Isn't The Scrambling Hack You Might Think

People have been whipping up fluffy scrambled eggs for breakfast for much of human history without seeing a need to improve the dish. Yet, somewhere along the line, someone got the impression that what wasn't broken needed to be fixed (much like all those viral TikTok hacks that don't work). One technique centers around putting eggs into a lidded jar and giving them a vigorous shake to achieve a better consistency. The idea is that it will enhance the overall texture of the dish, but unfortunately, if you're someone who subscribes to that theory, you're about to have your bubble burst.

As a chef and the director of innovation at the American Egg Board, Nelson Serrano-Bahri is a bona fide eggspert (I had to) on making silky smooth scrambled eggs. When asked about agitating them prior to cooking them, he mentioned that there is one advantage to the practice. "Shaking can help you get a more uniform mixture (fully combined whites and yolks) and incorporate some air," he said.

But do you really need that extra air? Not according to Serrano-Bahri. "Air alone doesn't equal creaminess," he said. "Creamy eggs come from small, tender curds and controlled heat, not maximum bubbles." In a worst-case scenario, shaking your eggs before they hit the heat can actually be detrimental to the consistency of the dish. "Too much aeration can make scrambled eggs feel drier or spongier if you then cook them hot or too long," Serrano-Bahri said.