Scrambled eggs are one of those foods where achieving the correct texture is paramount to creating an exceptional dish. Creamy, fluffy eggs don't happen by accident, and things can take a turn for the worse in an instant if you aren't mindful about where your pan's hot and cold spots are. Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at The American Egg Board, insisted that folks hoping for a superb breakfast pay close attention to the edge of the pan.

"The outer film of the eggs sits directly over the pan's hottest zone and receives the most conductive heat," Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout. "Gas flames also lick the rim, raising that edge temperature even more. The center, insulated by liquid egg, heats more slowly, so edges always set first." And therein lies the primary secret behind manipulating them while they cook to achieve the ideal texture.

To combat the hot and cold zones, Serrano-Bahri suggested, "Use low heat with on-off pulses: Lift the pan off the burner the moment the edges start to firm, then return it in short spurts to maintain gentle cooking." That is similar to the technique Gordon Ramsay employs to make perfect scrambled eggs every time. Yet, it isn't the only action necessary for impeccable scrambled eggs. "Sweep continuously," Serrano-Bahri said. "Using a flexible spatula, nudge the cooked edges toward the center so fresh egg flows out to meet the pan."