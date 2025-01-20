How Gordon Ramsay Makes Perfect Scrambled Eggs Every Time

Scrambled eggs might seem like the simplest breakfast dish, but for Gordon Ramsay, who owns more than 80 restaurants worldwide and has earned 17 Michelin stars as of 2025, they're an art form. Known for his meticulous attention to detail, Ramsay's method transforms humble eggs into a luxurious, creamy delight. If you've ever wondered how a professional chef makes his scrambled eggs, this guide will walk you through it.

First off, ditch the extra bowl and crack your eggs directly into the pan. Not only does this save you a dish to clean, but it also keeps the eggs' texture irresistibly rich. Once they hit the pan, it's game on — grab a spatula and start stirring like your breakfast depends on it. The trick here is constant movement, ensuring your eggs cook evenly and stay far away from that dreaded rubbery consistency.

As the eggs begin to thicken, take the pan off the heat for 20 seconds. This is when Ramsay adds his signature touch: a dollop of sour cream, a pat of butter, or a splash of heavy cream. This cools the eggs to stop them from overcooking while also creating an irresistibly creamy texture. After the 20-second pause, return the pan to medium heat for another 90 seconds, stirring all the while. With their rich, velvety texture, these eggs are now ready to grace your five-star breakfast table.