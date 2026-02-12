The Red Flag You Should Never Ignore At A Pizzeria

Pizza is one of life's greatest gifts, and luckily for pizza lovers (aka everyone), America is filled with incredible pizzerias. Unfortunately, while pizza has the potential to be transcendent, it can also be truly terrible. There's plenty of not-so-great pizzerias out there, and it's best to sniff them out before wasting money and stomach space on tragically bad pizza. Luckily, one major pizzeria red flag is hard to miss, because it's literally on display.

Many pizzerias keep pies visible behind the counter or in the window to attract hungry customers and to quickly serve up pizza by the slice. If the pizza on display behind the counter appears old and dry, or, less generously, desiccated, it's a good sign that you might want to take your business elsewhere.

Pizza that has been congealing in a display case for hours isn't just unappetizing; it could be dangerous. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), food that has been sitting at room temperature for more than two hours should be tossed, because it's spent too long in the bacterial "danger zone," a range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where bacteria grow rapidly. Of course, not all old-looking pizza will make you sick, and it's impossible for the average customer to know the exact history of the pie in question, but if that pizza looks like it could have been sitting there for many hours (or even days), it's best to trust your gut and move on.