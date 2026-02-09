Does Trump Follow The New Dietary Guidelines? — Here's How MAHA Compares To The President's Diet

The new DGAs place a big emphasis on protein. So much so that it encourages eating protein every meal of the day — breakfast, lunch, and dinner. This is especially noted for older adults, like Trump, who (although often requiring fewer calories) are encouraged to pack the nutrients into their meals with comestibles like meat, seafood, dairy, eggs, whole grains, and fresh produce.

So what does Donald Trump usually eat for the so-called most important meal of the day? How about a whole heap of nothing. That's right, not a thing. In fact, Trump is known to go the first 12-or-so hours of the day without consuming a crumb.

It creates a bit of a judgment conundrum: Does Trump eating zilch for breakfast put him in good graces with MAHA or not? He's not eating anything going against the movement, yet he's also not eating anything the movement wants you to eat for breakfast. All in all, you'd have to assume RFK JR. would at least want to share some of his breakfast sauerkraut with the president. Not sure that would go over well.