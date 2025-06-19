Why You Won't Find Milkshakes On A McDonald's Menu

People are often fearful that fast food franchises aren't selling what they say they're selling. Even apart from the sundry rumors about Arby's selling dehydrated horse meat (which it debunked by airing a thirteen-hour commercial showing meat cooked in real time, as one does), there's the occasional whisper campaign about KFC switching to its current name from "Kentucky Fried Chicken" because they are no longer legally allowed to call what they serve chicken. (This is also untrue, for the record.) So when you see that McDonald's stubbornly refers to their milkshakes as "shakes," some of the more paranoid among us might start to worry. What horrible lactose-adjacent monstrosity has McDonald's foisted upon us? Don't worry — the reason behind it is fairly innocuous, and has to do with state regulations.

Although the Golden Arches has used a standardized mix, courtesy of Cumberland Dairy, since the early 1970s, nothing in the ingredient lists suggests that anything unseemly is going on. The ingredients for a vanilla shake from McDonald's are just ice cream, syrup, and whipped cream, with no toxic waste, human growth hormone, or Soylent Green to be found. While it's true that McDonald's once served "milkshakes" — with a "milk" — and now serve "shakes", it's less to do with a change in recipe and more to do with a labyrinth of regulations.