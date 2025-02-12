A Popular Discontinued McDonald's Menu Item Is Finally Returning

Customers are craving chicken more than ever — and McDonald's is bringing back two blasts from the past to help bolster sales. The items in question? Snack Wraps and chicken tenders.

In 2023, CEO Chris Kempczinski teased fresh chicken offerings. "We see the potential to add another point of chicken share by 2026," he told investors. Fans have been anticipating the return of the McDonald's Snack Wraps, which were discontinued in 2016, ever since. But the tenders are a surprise: McDonald's hasn't served tenders in the U.S. since Buttermilk Crispy Tenders disappeared in 2018. Some fans hope that the news heralds the return of Chicken Selects: the brand dropped the beloved tenders from menus in 2013.

So why all the chicken? That's where the money is. In 2021, McDonald's entered the chicken wars with the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, later rebranded as the McCrispy. The sandwich was a success. In 2023, Kempczinski told investors that the sandwiches served as "the building blocks of our growing chicken business," and last year, the brand announced that poultry sales were on par with beef.