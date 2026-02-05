Guy Fieri's Dramatic Super Bowl Makeover Is An Image We Can't Unsee
After Guy Fieri went viral online with his remarkable (albeit fake) makeover on his birthday last month, the commercial that gifted us with the cursed sight has finally been released in full. Bosch, the popular home appliance and tool brand, dropped its full-length Super Bowl LX advertisement entitled "The More You Bosch" earlier today and gave us even more time to admire Fieri's unforgettable makeover.
After the shaved face and brown combover, we saw Fieri rock in the teasers for the Bosch Super Bowl commercial, and now we've witnessed him in perhaps the most unfitting outfit the California native could possibly wear — light khakis and a plaid shirt. Further, we've gotten a lot more context for why exactly Fieri has been rocking the peculiar get-up. The commercial featured the beloved celebrity chef dressed up in his now infamous "just a guy" persona, transforming into his classic Guy Fieri outfit every time he'd touch a Bosch product; be it the Bosch refrigerator, stove, or power tools. The advertisement concluded with the celebrity chef's French Bulldog, Cash, donning the classic Guy Fieri look after his owner opened up a Bosch dishwasher while holding him.
Guy Fieri's bizarre makeover was the perfect marketing tactic for Bosch
While it was and still is very strange to see Guy Fieri look like just another guy, it's hard to argue the Bosch commercial isn't the perfect amount of peculiar, interesting, and engaging — three things absolutely crucial to being a worthwhile Super Bowl commercial. Many commercials for "The Big Game" — like the remarkably off-putting A.I. Svedka commercial — do possess one or maybe two of these qualities, but it's impressive to have all three. All in all, Bosch was able to go viral by building curiosity with the strange premise before paying it off with a fun commercial that's sure to get a reaction out of Super Bowl viewers.
Speaking of which, Bosch did a great job of knowing exactly the kind of audience it was targeting in this ad. For starters, the concept of the commercial is based on the infamous label of "Just A Guy," or J.A.G. This is something you'll often hear among football fans to describe unspectacular players and prospects coming out of the NFL Draft. Plus, the use of Guy Fieri — who is well-liked by football fans and is now iconic for his chaotic Flavortown Tailgate — is likely to make Bosch's commercial even more memorable and well-received among the audience.