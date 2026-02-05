Guy Fieri's Dramatic Super Bowl Makeover Is An Image We Can't Unsee

While it was and still is very strange to see Guy Fieri look like just another guy, it's hard to argue the Bosch commercial isn't the perfect amount of peculiar, interesting, and engaging — three things absolutely crucial to being a worthwhile Super Bowl commercial. Many commercials for "The Big Game" — like the remarkably off-putting A.I. Svedka commercial — do possess one or maybe two of these qualities, but it's impressive to have all three. All in all, Bosch was able to go viral by building curiosity with the strange premise before paying it off with a fun commercial that's sure to get a reaction out of Super Bowl viewers.

Speaking of which, Bosch did a great job of knowing exactly the kind of audience it was targeting in this ad. For starters, the concept of the commercial is based on the infamous label of "Just A Guy," or J.A.G. This is something you'll often hear among football fans to describe unspectacular players and prospects coming out of the NFL Draft. Plus, the use of Guy Fieri — who is well-liked by football fans and is now iconic for his chaotic Flavortown Tailgate — is likely to make Bosch's commercial even more memorable and well-received among the audience.