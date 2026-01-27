We Finally Know The Origin Of Guy Fieri's Dramatic Makeover — And We're So Relieved
Last week, celebrity chef Guy Fieri revealed a dramatic makeover on Instagram and Facebook. The restaurateur's frosted tips, iconic goatee, and flamboyant fashion choices were gone — replaced by neatly combed brown hair, a clean-shaven face, and the khakis-and-collared-shirt uniform of a Midwestern dad. "After so many years celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I'd celebrate it as just a guy," Fieri's clean-cut alter ego explained in a video posted to Instagram.
Don't worry, though. Unlike Cracker Barrel's shift towards soulless gray, this isn't a legitimate attempt at a rebrand. Five days later, on January 26, Fieri posted a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl spot. It turns out the TV personality's makeover was all part of a marketing ploy by Bosch.
In the clip, an instantly recognizable Fieri sits in front of a vanity mirror. The teaser suggests that his red leather jacket, gold chains, goatee, and frosted tips aren't long for this world, though: As Fieri looks anxiously around, a figure approaches with a buzzing razor in hand. "I'm just a guy, I'm just a guy," repeats a distorted voiceover as an image of clean-cut Fieri flashes on screen.
Guy Fieri's Super Bowl commercial was not AI-generated
Here's the twist: Despite everyone's initial assumptions, Guy Fieri's posts weren't AI-generated. Fieri told People magazine that the ad was shot "like a movie," complete with long hours on set, costume changes, and a wig. While Fieri was initially open to shaving his goatee, he told Delish that he ultimately opted against it. "I was in the middle of filming 'Tournament of Champions,'" he explained. The goatee was removed with CGI post-production.
If you found the star unrecognizable, you're not alone. Fieri's wife and mother were fooled, too. While the star explained that his wife, Lori, was initially excited to see the transformation, she couldn't stand seeing her husband dressed as "just a guy" on set.
It's not the first time that stars have undergone a big transformation for a Super Bowl spot. Last year, Post Malone and Shane Gillis appeared as suburban dads in a spot for Bud Light. We'll be watching to see Fieri's full spot — but, like his wife, we're glad the transformation isn't permanent.