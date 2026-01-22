We Can't Stop Seeing Guy Fieri's Cursed Birthday Post

Most professional chefs look the part, donning pressed chef whites to exude professionalism at every moment. Then you have culinary icon Guy Fieri. His flamboyant attire, generally emblazoned with flames, perfectly matches the bombastic temperament of a chef who would say, "You wanna fight?" in response to being asked about using pre-minced garlic in a recipe (or as Antonia Lofaso refers to it, "jarlic"). But folks mature over time, and judging by the dramatic change to Fieri's profile picture on Facebook and Instagram, it seems he's finally decided to act his age.

Bet you won't get that picture out of your head for a while. Now, this is obviously an AI-generated image, but plenty of people decided to go with it and have a laugh at the birthday boy's expense anyway. One popular theme in the comments section points out that whoever is in that image does not translate to "The Mayor of Flavortown." The guy in that picture looks more like dry toast with a side of tofu. That said, he does have a sort of stately appearance that implies he could be a real mayor in small-town America, albeit while sustaining himself off a diet primarily consisting of white rice and plain applesauce. I mean, c'mon, this character looks like he's allergic to spice.

Some folks thought Fieri's new look reminded them of other celebrities. An image of Patton Oswald was posted in comparison, as was a picture of Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron on "Modern Family." One comment on Facebook simply read, "I don't think so Tim," in an obvious reference to Al Borland from "Home Improvement." The comparisons didn't end there.