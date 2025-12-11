'Okay, You Want To Fight?' — The Controversial Ingredient Guy Fieri Is Totally Against

Unlike other celebrity chefs that have become famous for their aggressive outbursts, Guy Fieri is better known for his fiery personality and no-nonsense approach to cooking. That doesn't mean the chef doesn't have strong food opinions that he's willing to defend with physical force, if necessary.

In a recent Food Network Instagram post, the chef was asked his opinion on controversial cooking topics. During the rapid fire interview, Fieri didn't skip a beat when doling out his opinions as if they were gospel, but he had an almost visceral reaction when the interviewer asked if pre-minced garlic is ever ok. His response was to close his eyes in disbelief and then ask the interviewer, "Okay, you want to fight?" We'll be adding pre-minced garlic to the list of foods Fieri won't touch.

Evidently, the chef believes using this type of convenient but not fresh garlic is wrong. If you're a home chef that uses this convenient ingredient, don't sweat it. Sometimes, pre-made stuff works just as well (we actually like microwavable roux) and standards are much more rigorous for professional chefs.

We do agree with Fieri in his answer to the last question: "Is it sacrilegious to break your pasta?" The chef simply gave up words, and grabbed the interviewer while raising his fist. Of course, we assume he didn't actually hit anyone and that his hyperbolically violent answer was playful. That doesn't mean that we don't think it's absolutely the right answer to someone even considering breaking pasta.