Why Chef Antonia Lofaso Says She Will Never Use Pre-Minced Garlic

There's one supermarket shortcut that chef Antonia Lofaso refuses to use: garlic in a jar. When Food Network asked her to weigh in on controversial kitchen questions and asked her "yay or nay" on pre-minced garlic, the Top Chef alum and celebrity chef didn't hold back.

"Absolutely not," Lofaso said. "It changes the flavor. There's a chemical they put in the jar. It doesn't even look like garlic anymore. I think its term is jarlic, and it's disgusting."

She's not alone in that opinion. Many debates on whether jarred or fresh garlic is the better pick state that there's a noticeable difference in both taste and texture. Store-bought, pre-minced garlic might seem like a time-saver, but it's packed in preservatives to extend shelf life. In the process, it loses the very thing that makes garlic great: flavor. Once chopped and jarred, garlic's key compounds begin to break down, leaving behind a flat, metallic taste that just doesn't hit the same as real garlic.

So sure, it might save you a few minutes and keep your hands from smelling like garlic. But when it comes to recipes for garlic lovers, like garlic bread or garlic roasted potatoes, nothing beats the real thing.