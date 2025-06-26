Why Chef Antonia Lofaso Says She Will Never Use Pre-Minced Garlic
There's one supermarket shortcut that chef Antonia Lofaso refuses to use: garlic in a jar. When Food Network asked her to weigh in on controversial kitchen questions and asked her "yay or nay" on pre-minced garlic, the Top Chef alum and celebrity chef didn't hold back.
"Absolutely not," Lofaso said. "It changes the flavor. There's a chemical they put in the jar. It doesn't even look like garlic anymore. I think its term is jarlic, and it's disgusting."
She's not alone in that opinion. Many debates on whether jarred or fresh garlic is the better pick state that there's a noticeable difference in both taste and texture. Store-bought, pre-minced garlic might seem like a time-saver, but it's packed in preservatives to extend shelf life. In the process, it loses the very thing that makes garlic great: flavor. Once chopped and jarred, garlic's key compounds begin to break down, leaving behind a flat, metallic taste that just doesn't hit the same as real garlic.
So sure, it might save you a few minutes and keep your hands from smelling like garlic. But when it comes to recipes for garlic lovers, like garlic bread or garlic roasted potatoes, nothing beats the real thing.
How to actually use garlic like a chef
There are garlic shortcuts out there that save time without sacrificing flavor. These just take a little planning. Instead of buying jarlic, try freezing your own. You can employ the fun and functional hack of peeling fresh cloves and freeze them in portions, or make a simple two-ingredient garlic purée and stash it in an ice cube tray for future use. This preserves garlic's punch way better than the store-bought garlic stuff and still gives you convenience when you need it.
Want to take your garlic horizons even further? Try making one of The Takeout's biggest hits, honey-fermented garlic. From dressings to roasted vegetables, this sweet, funky condiment adds depth and richness to just about anything you're cooking.
So, if you want to use garlic like a chef, keep a garlic press handy, prep a freezer stash, or peel and chop as you go. Just whatever you do, skip the jar full of preservatives that's been aging on a shelf for months. As Lofaso puts it: Ditch the disgusting jarlic.