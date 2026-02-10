11 Celebrity Chefs You Never Hear About Anymore
There's something so comforting about flipping on the TV, and whiling away an hour or so with our favorite celebrity chefs while they do their thing. There's a familiarity that forms, almost like a soft, fuzzy blanket. We look forward to our weekly (or however often) dates with these cooks or bakers on the boob tube, and often watch them so regularly that they become like friends. It can therefore be hard when these parasocial besties exit the spotlight — and thus, our lives.
There are many reasons why celebrity chefs have left the culinary scene, or at least our TV screens. Some talents were forced out of the inner food circle, thanks (or no thank you very much) to seriously shady scandals. Others simply decided to take a different route of their own volition, veering toward other culinary endeavors, or changing course altogether and leaving the kitchen behind for good. Whatever the reasons, the fact remains that these individuals once filled important time slots in our regularly scheduled programming — and when they made their exits, they left huge holes in our viewing calendars, and in our hearts.
Come with us as we revisit the once familiar faces of those who entertained us with high-stakes reality competitions, educated us on simple culinary tricks, and gave us something delicious to look forward to once upon a tasty time, before they essentially disappeared. Here are 11 celebrity chefs you rarely hear about anymore.
1. Mario Batali
Many of us still remember how shocked we were to learn that celebrity chef Mario Batali was under criminal investigation in 2018. Before that, Batali could be seen everywhere, but for far sweeter (and savory) reasons. In previous years, you could flip on the Food Network and there he'd be, signature orange Crocs and all, cooking up a storm. Batali was a force to be reckoned with in the culinary world, with TV shows, high-class restaurants, cookbooks, and other shining vehicles that highlighted his bright star power.
Batali was loud, opinionated, and filled with a bravado that viewers found bullishly charming. And beyond his big personality, the chef brought true skill and technical knowledge to the table, so there was real talent to back up all the hoopla. For this reason, we gladly tuned into shows like "Molto Mario" to learn all we could, and even laugh along. We genuinely enjoyed being educated by this Italian-American guru, so it was particularly jarring when the mask began to slip in 2017, with multiple women coming out of the woodwork to accuse the chef of sexual misconduct.
The cancellation was swift and brutal. There was no gentle "take a moment to say your goodbyes" scenario. The collective public outcry was clear: buh-bye, Batali, and don't look back. And he never did. Rather, Batali walked away from his restaurant empire and TV appearances, and he even sold his stakes in businesses, definitively ending his career.
2. Sandra Lee
Among the most notable celebrity chefs who left the Food Network is Sandra Lee. Largely credited with changing how the world viewed hosting and entertaining, her show "Semi-Homemade with Sandra Lee" took the shame out of not making every single thing from scratch.
Lee skewered the stigma surrounding taking shortcuts in the kitchen and home when her show premiered in the early 2000s. It was like a huge breath of fresh air whispered to us all, reminding us that it's okay to take the easier way once in a while. Specifically, the cooking show featured a winning formula that we were all starved for, wherein Lee combined various store-bought ingredients with fresh ones to create something that looked and tasted like (dare we even say it) she'd made it from scratch. Not only did Lee save us time and money, but she saved our sanity, too, freeing us from the gilded cage that culinary icons had unknowingly created. (We love you, Martha, but man, you're a tough act to follow.)
For this reason, understandably, seeing Lee on our screens felt reassuring, relatable, and warm. So, when she stepped back in 2015 following a breast cancer diagnosis, we obviously felt for her, but we also felt for us. The void was palpable. In recent years, Lee has been seen popping up periodically here and there via interviews, guest appearances, and more, but we still miss our regularly scheduled servings of "Semi-Homemade."
3. Gale Gand
Gale Gand may not be on your radar anymore, but the expert pastry chef will forever have big bragging rights. Gand's Food Network show, "Sweet Dreams," was the first nationally televised TV show to be completely focused on desserts. This was back in the early 2000s, when Gand gave us sweet-toothed viewers plenty to salivate over from segment to segment. Hers was not a flashy, fast-paced culinary competition leaning into drama or heightened hijinks. Instead, Gand kept things sweet, and simple.
The calming, relaxing vibe Gand gave cemented her in our regularly scheduled programming. Viewers saw her as a likable baker extraordinaire whose way of speaking to the camera could lower blood pressure. The best part was that we usually learned something when all was said and done, without ever feeling one bit stressed.
As they say, all good things must come to an end, and when "Sweet Dreams" was laid to rest in eternal slumber, Gand took that opportunity to step out of the spotlight, and shift her focus to other endeavors: restaurants, teaching, and writing, to name a few. Although she has remained rooted in the culinary world — especially in Chicago, where she owned acclaimed restaurant, Tru — Gand has largely stepped out of the glaringly bright spotlight. Now, behind-the-scenes endeavors like cookbooks, teaching classes, and other projects occupy her time.
4. The Hearty Boys
Back in 2005, when dynamic duo Dan Smith and Steve McDonagh won the inaugural season of "Food Network Star," the culinary world instantly embraced them. It was easy, after all, what with their charm, humor, and approachable natures. The pair, partners in both business and life, appeared to be destined for a long reign as culinary TV kings. Their lack of stuffiness was refreshing, so we gladly gathered to watch their show, "Party Line with the Hearty Boys," whenever it crossed our small screens.
Thanks to these delightful dudes, we were free (and even encouraged) to not take everything so seriously, and to realize that entertaining can really just be about enjoyment, rather than trying to make every detail impeccable. The pair and the show were so popular, Smith and McDonagh could have probably ridden that gravy train for years and years. But instead, the two decided to pivot away from the constant exposure, and toward other passions.
Since that time, the Windy City has become their stomping grounds, and the Hearty Boys' permanent home. From opening several restaurants to building a wildly successful catering empire, and even authoring cookbooks that capture the sentiment that made us fall in love with their cooking and style in the first place, the pair have kept busy. Somehow, we know that wherever they are, they are having fun in the kitchen. Still, we sometimes wish it was still with us.
5. Anne Thornton
When Anne Thornton emerged onto the scene with her show, "Dessert First," it felt like kismet. The timing seemed ideal, as the Food Network was working to bring new talent into the fold, and the show's theme was sweet. (Who doesn't love desserts, after all?) Thornton and her show were well received, with viewers appreciating the elegance and appeal of her elevated pastries. But suddenly, the primetime show hit a sour note, leaving everyone from network execs to the audience at home with a very bad taste in their mouths.
Things all fell apart in the blink of an eye. Thornton was accused of plagiarism after some eagle-eyed sleuths noticed that her recipes shared an eerily similar resemblance to those of renowned TV personalities like Martha Stewart and Ina Garten. This simply would not stand. While many of us might admit to aspiring to be one of those icons in the kitchen, we would never actually steal from them. Yikes.
Needless to say, the Food Network showed Thornton the exit, but not before issuing a Switzerland-worthy blanket statement, claiming that the cancellation of her show was simply due to performance issues. (Sure, Jan.) Thornton consistently denied the allegations, claiming that — particularly with classic desserts — there just isn't much wiggle room for reinvention. Regardless of where the truth actually lies, the damage was done, and so was she. From desserts that work to a work desert, Thornton found herself exiled.
6. Juan-Carlos Cruz
Among the biggest Food Network star controversies to make headlines is the one hanging over the head of Chef Juan-Carlos Cruz. For those who may have forgotten, Juan-Carlos Cruz is one Food Network star who actually went to prison. But before his career went up in flames, Cruz was a familiar face on the Food Network throughout the early 2000s. He brought an infectious energy to his show, "Calorie Commando," where he provided appreciative viewers with low-calorie versions of their favorite comfort foods.
His past experience as a professional pastry chef brought a level of credibility to the platform, while his own previous struggles with weight maintenance (Cruz was known to have undergone quite a dramatic weight loss prior to his fame) only further cemented him as a relatable and sympathetic TV host. "Calorie Commando" also fit perfectly into the zeitgeist of the moment, which was marked by a bonafide obsession with all things body, diet, and lifestyles we only wish were ours.
In 2010, Cruz became even more of a household name ... for all the wrong reasons. In a shocking twist, he was arrested, then sentenced to prison after pleading no contest to soliciting the murder of his wife. The details of this chilling murder-for-hire plot were disturbing and widely reported. Clearly, Cruz's career was kaput, and the Food Network wasted not one nanosecond in severing all ties with the convicted criminal.
7. Amy Finley
One Food Network star who perhaps got more than she bargained for is Amy Finley. Before Finley won "The Next Food Network Star," she had no idea what it is really like to be a celebrity chef. She also didn't fit the stereotype of the attention-seeking reality TV contestant. Rather than flashy, Finley was more subdued, and genuinely seemed to just love cooking and educating people to help them accomplish their culinary goals.
Finley was known to be passionate about French food in particular, so when she won her very own show, it felt appropriate to title it "The Gourmet Next Door," and center it around bringing accessible elegance and European flare into the average American's kitchen. But after launching and airing just six episodes, the initially promising venture was no longer itself accessible — to anyone. Instead of a traditional finale, viewers got an Irish goodbye, which left them feeling confused, even upset. Left to make their own assumptions, the audience couldn't figure out why in the world Finley would willingly walk away from what so many chefs dream about.
Apparently, according to interviews and statements that Finley has since shared herself, life simply got in the way ... or maybe became the priority. For this TV chef, the cost of being a public figure was just not worth it. Finley didn't quit cooking altogether, though. She moved with her family to France, where she has forged ahead (family first, food later) ever since.
8. Graham Elliot
Graham Elliot was once a culinary darling, making appearances on "MasterChef," "Top Chef," and other high-profile cooking shows. As one of the original judges on "MasterChef," Elliot helped to set the tone of one of the most popular food shows to date, effectively balancing the infamous temper of fellow judge Gordon Ramsay, whose decidedly less chill approach was frustrating others on set. This more approachable, welcoming energy was even more appreciated when Elliot appeared on "MasterChef Junior," the kiddie version of the original.
Adorned with his signature glasses and ready smile, Graham Elliot's was the face we saw throughout the majority of the 2010s. In fact, we grew so accustomed to his happy face that when it disappeared from "MasterChef" in 2015, many understandably felt more than a little bereft. Unlike some others on our list, Elliot's exit was not marked by any scandal. In fact, the drama surrounding his departure seemed next to nil. After expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, and appreciation for the experience, he simply turned in his chef's hat and headed out.
Elliot did not leave television entirely post-"MasterChef," though. He joined "Top Chef" as a judge, and made appearances on other shows. However, we definitely saw him less and less as time went on. Currently, it seems he has focused his attention on restaurant ventures, consulting, and just living life out of the glaring spotlight.
9. David Ruggerio
Let's take it waaaaaay back to the 1990s, fam. This was the decade when TV chef David Ruggerio's star was flying high. In fact, he seemed to have it all. Ruggerio was responsible for running some of the most elite NYC restaurants, he was the author of several cookbooks, and he was even the host of a popular Food Network series called "Ruggerio to Go." He also definitely looked the part of a celebrity chef, at least on paper. He had an impressive background (hello, French culinary training) and he carried himself with a real confidence, telling the world that he belonged. But buckle up, readers, because Ruggerio's is one of the most disturbing stories in Food Network history. (And yes, that's counting Juan-Carlos Cruz's horrendous murder-for-hire fiasco.)
Are you ready? Okay, here it goes: In 1998, Ruggerio was convicted (after pleading guilty) of attempted grand larceny in relation to credit card fraud. That was enough for the Food Network to send him packing — but it's not where the saga ends. Years later, Ruggerio himself revealed that he had spent decades living a double life. He went on to unravel a dark web of unsavory associations, including ties to the Gambino crime family, and even being accessory to murder. Needless to say, upon hearing his bombshell revelations, foodie fans were shook. The truth only confirmed that Food Network execs made the right move in 1998, and that it was definitely time for "Ruggerio to Go."
10. Dave Lieberman
In the mid-2000s, Chef Dave Lieberman became a household name when the Food Network launched his show, "Good Deal with Dave Lieberman." The show's angle was affordable entertaining and elegance without the fuss, and when paired with Lieberman's genuinely likable personality, it seemed to be a winning recipe. The audience ate it up, and liked Lieberman's hosting skills so much that another show, "Eat This with Dave Lieberman," quickly followed.
The web-based series, which covered food trends across various cities, was also an immediate hit. But just as things seemed to be getting really good, Lieberman left. This wasn't a gradual fading out of the public eye to pursue other culinary endeavors. Lieberman shocked many when he did what felt like a complete 180, hanging up his apron and spatula in lieu of a doctor's coat and stethoscope.
Fans were befuddled. (Like, what's up, doc? Seriously.) But Lieberman shared that, as he was approaching his 30th birthday, he had re-evaluated his life, and decided that returning to finish medical school was really his heart's desire. He changed course and never looked back, eventually becoming an internal medicine physician. Today, he specializes in primary care, healing bodies with medicine. Meanwhile, his audience will forever remember him for the way he healed them —or some part of them, at least — with food.
11. Joey Altman
Unlike other TV chefs, Joey Altman had already earned recognition in the culinary world before he found himself on living room screens nationwide. Before the Food Network was even a whisper in his ear, Altman had founded "Bay Cafe," a critically acclaimed local cooking show that earned him several prestigious James Beard Awards. It was during this smaller-scale stint on local channels that Altman cut his teeth, sharpening on-air skills that would serve him well. When word of his popularity spread, the Food Network offered him his own show, and that eventually grew to spawn several series, including "Appetite for Adventure" and "Tasting Napa."
One would assume that this would be Altman's dream come true, and that perhaps he would coast on this Food Network high for as long as he could. But Altman couldn't deny his first true love, which was the restaurant world. Rather than pursuing TV further, he focused on restaurant consulting, opening myriad dining concepts worldwide.
Altman could be seen as a precursor to our current era of celebrity chefdom, his story an example of when being on TV was a tool to use to further your endeavors, rather than a final destination. Case in point: Altman eventually eschewed the limelight altogether in favor of his brick-and-mortar eateries, which were definitely not among the worst celebrity chef restaurants that were massive flops. You can keep up with him and other celebrity chefs via our round-up of Food Network stars' personal websites.