11 Celebrity Chefs You Never Hear About Anymore

There's something so comforting about flipping on the TV, and whiling away an hour or so with our favorite celebrity chefs while they do their thing. There's a familiarity that forms, almost like a soft, fuzzy blanket. We look forward to our weekly (or however often) dates with these cooks or bakers on the boob tube, and often watch them so regularly that they become like friends. It can therefore be hard when these parasocial besties exit the spotlight — and thus, our lives.

There are many reasons why celebrity chefs have left the culinary scene, or at least our TV screens. Some talents were forced out of the inner food circle, thanks (or no thank you very much) to seriously shady scandals. Others simply decided to take a different route of their own volition, veering toward other culinary endeavors, or changing course altogether and leaving the kitchen behind for good. Whatever the reasons, the fact remains that these individuals once filled important time slots in our regularly scheduled programming — and when they made their exits, they left huge holes in our viewing calendars, and in our hearts.

Come with us as we revisit the once familiar faces of those who entertained us with high-stakes reality competitions, educated us on simple culinary tricks, and gave us something delicious to look forward to once upon a tasty time, before they essentially disappeared. Here are 11 celebrity chefs you rarely hear about anymore.