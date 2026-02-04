McDonald's Caviar McNuggets Bring Some Class To A Kiddy Classic

If you've aimlessly scrolled through food videos on social media in the past year or so, you'll probably have come across a few involving people putting caviar on fried chicken, including items like Chicken McNuggets. McDonald's has clearly caught wind of this, and as part of a cheeky promotion, the company's releasing a free caviar kit just in time for Valentine's Day. You'll be able to try and get your hands on one on February 10 by going to McNuggetCaviar.com, but be warned, supplies are limited and are sure to run out almost immediately.

The idea is simple: You take a McNugget, swipe some crème fraîche on it, dress that with a hefty plop of luxurious caviar, and enjoy. This activity is clearly a take on mashing up "highbrow" and "lowbrow" cuisine, but the real question is, is putting caviar on a Chicken McNugget as good as social media makes it out to be? McDonald's sent me a preview kit to try for myself, so I geared up to see what the fuss was about.