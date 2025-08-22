The Elegant, Fishy Ingredient That Just Works For Fried Chicken

When you think of potential pairings for fried chicken, something like creamy mashed potatoes, juicy corn on the cob, or savory collard greens might come to mind. It's certainly less common that you'll find anything from the sea served with the iconic fried food. However, if you're looking for something to eat with your fried chicken that's as bougie as it is delicious, look no further than adding caviar to the plate.

Despite not being the first ingredient most people would associate with the classic dish, caviar is easily one of chicken's most impressive partners imaginable. We discussed this pairing with SK Kim, executive chef of COQODAQ — his restaurant is serving food (including chicken and caviar) at the 2025 U.S. Open. He explained how and why the two unique foods coexist so well alongside one another.

"Caviar and fried chicken are great together because the flavors and textures complement each other so well," Kim told The Takeout. Texturally, the light, crisp pop of the caviar adds interesting dimension to juicy and crunchy Korean fried chicken. When it comes to flavor, both ingredients are deeply savory but in very different ways — caviar is almost like a finishing salt with the volume turned up. "Fried chicken is crispy and succulent, and when paired with the delicate salinity of caviar, it creates a rich contrast in every bite," Kim explained.