The Best Way To Spend $10 At These 14 Popular Fast Food Chains

Nobody eats fast food for its gourmet quality. That's what white tablecloths and celebrity chefs are for. Fast food solves a very specific problem: You're hungry now and you don't want to cook. This is the food you chow down on while sitting in the car or watching your favorite show. So, it needs to be cheap. No $18 Big Mac meals or wallet-draining combos. A $10 should be enough to eradicate your hunger for at least a few hours, if not the whole day.

There are over 200,000 fast food restaurants in the U.S. clamoring for your business, and they all want you to believe they're offering the best bang for your buck. We took on the challenge of finding out exactly what $10 gets you at America's most popular fast food chains. We wanted to know: Which restaurants still respect your hard-earned ten-dollar bill? The results might surprise you.