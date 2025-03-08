The Wendy's Hack That Can Save You Money On Your Next Fast-Food Feast

Here at The Takeout, we are always looking for ways to save some cash at fast food restaurants. While this can sometimes be accomplished by ordering a specialized McDouble instead of a Big Mac, it can also be achieved by changing how you order your combo meals. The latter is especially true at Wendy's, a chain that invented the value menu. At the Dave Thomas-founded restaurant, the difference between getting a combo meal and a Biggie Bag can save you money and give you an additional menu item for your troubles.

How does this work? Well, a combo meal at Wendy's includes a sandwich, a large fry, and a large drink, oftentimes totaling around $10 or more in my neck of the woods, though that mark might differ depending on your local prices. Alternatively, the typical Biggie Bag offers a sandwich, a small fry, a large fry, and a four-piece nugget for nearly half the price, typically $4 to $7, depending on your choice of sandwich and location. The trick — as was explained by a handful of Wendy's workers and customers on TikTok — is to order a Biggie Bag and upgrade both the fry and the drink to larges for a small upcharge, around $0.80 to $1.50 in most markets. resulting in a nearly identical meal with a far lower price.